WINDHAM, NH – July 7, 2025 – SQAIRZ, the industry leader in golf footwear technological advancements, has been named the Best Performing Golf Shoe in Sports Illustrated’s “Best Golf Shoes of 2025” list. The honor was awarded to the SPEED2™ LT, a flagship model in the brand’s innovative LT Series—marking the second consecutive year SQAIRZ has earned top-tier recognition from the publication.

In 2024, SQAIRZ was named Most Technologically Advanced Golf Shoe for its unmatched integration of ground force science and patented footwear design. This year’s award affirms the brand’s ongoing commitment to measurable performance, clinical testing, and results on the course.

Technology Recognized

As part of its annual testing, Sports Illustrated evaluated the leading golf shoes across comfort, traction, stability, and innovation. SQAIRZ’s SPEED2™ LT model was selected as the top performer of the year, praised for its balance, energy return, and lightweight construction.

At just 421 grams, SQAIRZ’s award-winning SPEED2™ LT showcases the best of the brand’s new LT platform: a lightweight innovation built for players who demand both speed and stability. Unlike other lightweight shoes that compromise structure for softness, the LT Series delivers tour-level balance and control in a featherweight design.

Its patented roomier toe box allows toes to spread naturally and engage the ground more effectively, improving balance and power transfer. The SmartTraction™ cleat system delivers over 290 points of contact for uncompromising grip, while the dual-density NRG-Foam™ midsole provides responsive energy return from the first tee to the 18th green. SQAIRZ’s Sta-Put™ lacing system keeps your foot secure through every phase of the swing.

“Being named the best-performing shoe by Sports Illustrated is a huge validation of our work,” said Robert Winskowicz, Founder & CEO of SQAIRZ. “We work hard to engineer shoes that help athletes play their best. That’s our only priority, and it is rewarding to see one of.”

Experience the Entire LT Lineup

The SPEED2™ LT is one of three models in SQAIRZ’s LT Series, joining the ProS2™ LT and VELO™ LT-X—each uniquely designed for lightweight agility, balance, and ground force optimization. Every LT Series shoe is backed by a 30-Day Performance Guarantee, so golfers can test them under real playing conditions and experience the difference for themselves.

Shop the SPEED2™ LT and the full LT Series now at sqairz.com and through select retail partners.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is one of the most trusted voices in global sports media, with over 70 years of expert reporting, athlete insight, and gear reviews. Its annual “Best Golf Shoes” guide is a widely referenced resource for players seeking innovation, quality, and on-course results.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ is a performance-focused footwear company built on biomechanical innovation and real-world results. With patented technology and independent testing across golf, baseball, softball, and pickleball, SQAIRZ delivers measurable advantages in balance, stability, and power. Worn by pros and trusted by top instructors, SQAIRZ is changing how athletes think about their feet.



