FIND THE RIGHT BALL

Competing at the highest level means consistently delivering uncompromising performance, and that’s exactly what Srixon Golf Balls are built to do. Designed with cutting-edge features and a fierce dedication to your game, our Golf Balls continue to propel the world’s best victories on top tours around the globe. And even if you are not chasing championship wins, our deep lineup of offerings gives players of any ability powerful performance for their competitive moments.

Z-STAR

provides maximum greenside spin for unmatched control and stopping power. Its premium 3-piececonstruction gives skilled players complete tour performance, tee to green.

Z-STAR XV

provides maximum ball speed for unmatched Driver and Iron distance. Its premium 3-piece construction gives skilled players complete tour performance, tee to green.

Z-STAR DIAMOND

blend greenside control and long-game distance to deliver the unique benefit of increased spin on long and mid iron shots.

Q-STAR TOUR

has all the features you’d expect from a tour ball, but its low compression is tuned to your moderate swing speed, with the distance you need to get ahead of the competition and the greenside spin to park it by tough pins.

Q-STAR ULTISPEED

is a totally new Srixon golf ball that delivers blistering ball speeds and extreme distance on every swing. By combining a completely redesigned FastLayer Core with our aerodynamic-boosting 338 Speed Dimple pattern and a soft, thin cover, ULTISPEED outperforms virtually every expectation of a distance-focused golf ball.

SOFT FEEL

lives up to its name, whether off the tee or around the greens. With it, you’ll experience a solid yet comfortable impact on every swing, giving you more confidence as you address each shot.

SOFT FEEL LADY

provides an increased launch angle for a higher trajectory. That increased launch angle, combined with a woman’s swing, offers game-changing distance. Play with remarkable softness, added distance, and more confidence on every shot.

SOFT FEEL BRITE

provides enhanced visibility and colorful flare, while enjoying the same incredible softness and great distance.