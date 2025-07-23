No Doubt About Duca del Cosma

By Alice and Danny Scott

Three years ago, when trying to find the one pair of shoes that would function on the golf course and look great off it, with total comfort in mind, we discovered Duca del Cosma. We had planned a trip to France and Italy which required lots of walking in Paris, Rome, and Venice as well as major hikes in Lake Bled, Slovenia – not to mention all the golf rounds. What better brand o meet the challenge than an Italian shoe company known for stylish options for both ladies and men with a 50/50 split in gender sales?

As America’s Golfing Couple with a former golf business and now in the business together of golf travel and product writing, we feel a kindred spirit with the Duca del Cosma couple, Frank and Caroline van Wezel. It’s always a pleasure to see them at the PGA Merchandise Show, where they tirelessly engage with clients and participate in nearly every level of marketing themselves.

They clearly know the shoe business, with a previous history of manufacturing hiking footwear. In fact, when they introduced their golf boots, we found them perfect for hitting the trails as well as the links on cooler days. On the Georgia Golf Trail, the Cognac style traversed five courses and eight waterfalls in six days. The shoes have a cushiony solid foundation for all day, all terrain comfort.

We thought that this year’s blue boots with fur top would debut for us in August on the Spirit of Scotland, a Barge Cruise through the Scottish Highlands along the Caledonia Canal and Loch Ness. However, they were the envy of all when the chilly Minnesota rain poured down in July at Cragun’s Golf Resort. All the Duca del Cosma boot designs look cute paired with jeans as well as golf pants or skorts with or without solid or patterned knee socks.

But back to shoes and Europe, we trekked the trip fantastically in King Cheetah White for her, still available due to popularity and wingtips for him. This month, our assignment in Four Seasons Nevis, West Indies featured a Licata White Latte for her and Genova white/grey for him, arriving on our doorstep just in the nick of time to lace up and fly. We monkeyed around the Nevis course with hundreds of island monkeys, playing among lush vegetation, bright florals and flamboyant trees. Ocean and Nevis Peak views contrast and complement along the way with up and downhill climbs that demand the ultimate shoe comfort, which Duca del Cosma delivered.

Duca del Cosma now offers around 150 styles of shoes and have dipped their toes in golf fashion apparel. Every pair of shoes or boots come with a light logoed carry bag and extra laces in a box with a personal note on the inside lid from Frank, the Chairman, thankful for the purchase in a “very competitive world” and asking for feedback because he and Caroline truly care about customer service and quality designs. Our feedback is, we love Duca del Cosma. www.ducadelcosma.us