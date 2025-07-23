Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K will be hosted at the Ocean Course at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Beginning in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Tournament officials at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, a premier PGA TOUR Champions event founded by Jim and Tabitha Furyk, announced today that it will relocate to the Jack Nicklaus Signature Designed Ocean Course at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast, Florida beginning in 2026 under a new multi-year agreement. This year’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by CircleK returns to Timuquana Country Club for the final year Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida.

The tournament, which launched in 2021 and has raised over $5 million for North Florida charities, will continue its tradition of excellence in fan experience, world-class golf, and community impact at its new oceanfront venue.

“We are incredibly grateful to Timuquana Country Club and the entire Jacksonville community for an unforgettable five years,” said Jim Furyk, tournament host. “The support from the members, our fans, our volunteers, and the charitable community has exceeded all expectations. We’re proud of what we’ve built and excited for the opportunity to continue growing at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Our players will love the Ocean Course while fans, sponsors and everyone connected to the tournament will enjoy the hospitality and beauty of Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa.”

A Championship-Caliber Move to Hammock Beach

A Jack Nicklaus Signature Design, the award-winning Ocean Course winds along pristine wetlands and sparkling lakes and features six breathtaking holes overlooking the Atlantic Ocean – the most in Florida. With more than 100 acres of playable turf covered with Platinum Paspalum (an environmentally friendly salt-tolerant turf), the course offers a unique challenge for even experienced golfers. Additionally, the Troon-managed course offers a 10,000 square-foot putting green and chipping green. The course’s final four holes, nicknamed “The Bear Claw” by Nicklaus himself, gives golfers a truly unique experience that has placed it on countless “best of” lists by acclaimed golf publications around the world.

The venue has previously hosted the Ginn Championship (PGA TOUR Champions, 2007–2008) and the Ginn sur Mer Classic (PGA TOUR, 2008), and has been recognized by Golfweek, Golf Digest, and Travel + Leisure as one of Florida’s premier golf resorts.

“We’re honored to welcome players, guests, volunteers and the community for the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience on and off the green,” says Brad Hauer, Director of Golf at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa.

Continuing Our Charitable Mission

The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation will continue to be based in Jacksonville, maintaining its deep ties to the First Coast. The Foundation will remain committed to supporting local charitable partners including Wolfson Children’s Hospital, First Tee – North Florida, and Blessings in a Backpack, while expanding its impact to the greater Flagler County and Palm Coast communities beginning in 2026. The new location in Palm Coast brings new opportunities for the Foundation and the tournament to extend and grow its charitable impact.

Looking Ahead

The 2026 tournament will retain its traditional timeframe on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule, with the event taking place on October 5-11, 2026, and will continue to deliver the same blend of competition, family-friendly experiences, incredible food, beverage and fan experiences, music, fun and philanthropic impact that fans have come to expect.

Fans, organizations and companies interested in 2026 sponsorship or hospitality opportunities at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa can contact Adam Renfroe at adam@furykandfriends.com for more information.

Celebrating Timuquana in 2025

Timuquana Country Club has been a proud home to Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS since the tournament’s inception. The 2025 tournament, scheduled for Oct. 3–5, will serve as a celebratory final chapter at the historic venue.

“We’re looking forward to honoring all those who helped bring this tournament to life in Jacksonville,” said Tabitha Furyk, co-host of the tournament and co-founder of the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation. “Timuquana and this community helped us lay a foundation that we’ll carry forward into the future.”

Tickets for the 2025 tournament are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Fans are encouraged to be part of this special farewell at one of the most player-loved stops on the PGA TOUR Champions.

For ticket purchases, more information on hospitality options and more details about tournament activities, visit www.constellationfurykandfriends.com.

####

ABOUT CONSTELLATION FURYK & FRIENDS PRESENTED BY CIRCLE K – The 2024 event featured a 78-player field and a $2.1 million purse. In 2024, the tournament generated more than $1.17 million for local charities bringing the four-year total to more than $4.7 million with plans to grow that number in the future. All three rounds of the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K are broadcast on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable provider of PGA TOUR Champions. More information on the event can be found online at www.ConstellationFurykAndFriends.com.

ABOUT THE JIM & TABITHA FURYK FOUNDATION – The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation was created in 2010 to help children and families in need. This Jacksonville based non-profit partners with charities across North Florida to provide project specific funding and essential programing. The annual Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, created to raise charity dollars to support these partnerships, brings the community together to increase awareness and funding for programs that support education, healthcare, nutrition and safety for at-risk children and families. Programs created from the support of the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation in the Jacksonville Community include: Hope for the Holidays, which packs over 6,000 bags filled with a holiday meal for at risk families, Operation Shower which provides car seats, strollers and baby essentials to active military families, Blessings in a Backpack, which feeds thousands of food insecure children each week of the school year, and Childcare specialists and services to provide medically complex children care through Wolfson’s and Community PedsCare. The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation is dedicated to bringing our community together to improve the lives of the children and families who live on the First Coast through each of these programs and many more.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION – Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the nation’s largest producer of reliable, emissions-free energy and a leading energy supplier to businesses, homes and public sector customers nationwide, including three-fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 16 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation’s clean energy. We are committed to investing in innovative technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future.Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X.

ABOUT PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS – PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter (@ChampionsTour), on Instagram (@pgatourchampions) and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).

All events are televised in the United States on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, PGA TOUR Champions coverage is available in more than 170 countries and territories via 22 media partners.