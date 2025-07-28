  • SHOW
Bay Club Pilots New Golf Shared Membership Model

The Bay Club, a West Coast-based leader in sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle experiences, has just expanded its Shared Membership program to include golf, offering members the ability to bring their entire social circle—whether that’s friends, neighbors, colleagues, or extended family—into one dynamic membership.

The Bay Club Shared Membership Model

The Bay Club is piloting its Shared Membership model at three of its private golf properties (StoneTree, Boulder Ridge, and Crow Canyon). Now, up to eight people can share access to these three premium golf courses along with 30+ Bay Club locations spanning California and Oregon. That includes everything from spin class and yoga to poolside afternoons and evening clubhouse dinners—all under a single initiation fee.

Membership Insights

This fresh take on membership is based on a simple insight: the people you golf, work out, and socialize with often aren’t under one roof—so why should your membership be? Plus, members receive access to 145+ elite courses and resorts worldwide via Troon Privé and Advantage.

Flexible, Community-Driven Experience

Whether you’re teeing off with business partners, swimming with your kids, or sweating it out with your workout crew, Bay Club is delivering a more flexible, community-driven experience that fits the way people live, play, and connect today.

