Four Seasons Resort Nevis is a five-star tropical paradise that offers luxury residences through Citizenship by Investment (CBI), allowing you to live where you play; golf and snorkel every day. St. Kitts/Nevis was the first nation in the world to launch a CBI program back in 1984. This caught our attention while participating in The Golf Connection’s Admiral Cup in 2013 with then Senator and Minister of Tourism, Ricky Skerritt.

Today, the Four Seasons Private Residences Nevis program makes this opportunity more appealing, providing full access to all resort amenities. Nevis holds a high CBI Index rating, thanks to its streamlined digital processes that uphold integrity for serious investors.

The Destination

Located in the West Indies, the twin-island federation of St Kitts and Nevis is a vibrant tropical paradise that will stun you upon landing at its airport. Here, you’ll be greeted by friendly, uniformed Four Seasons representatives who will take you on a scenic ferry ride from St. Kitts to Nevis. Along the way, you’ll get to see Sundance Ridge, the stately home once purchased by Robert Redford in 1978.

The Culture

On Nevis, the locals are warm and charming, showing equal care to visitors and each other. The values and spirit of the island’s people shine through, and their storytelling abilities are unmatched. The island is full of multigenerational families enjoying life together, which creates a very social and welcoming environment.

Four Seasons Nevis

Since 1991, Four Seasons Nevis, West Indies, has preserved a classic beach vibe that high-rise hotels simply cannot replicate. It sits peacefully on two miles of Pinney’s Beach for leisure or athletic activities. Among the amenities are kayaks, SUP, catamaran, and snorkel gear, available just steps from the shore.

The Golf

The Nevis Golf Course, created by Robert Trent Jones II, is an awe-inspiring experience from start to finish. As you navigate through the golf course’s many challenging holes, you’ll pass by luxurious island homes and get stunning ocean views. This is one of those rare courses you could play day after day without ever tiring of the sights and challenges.

Culinary Scene

The food scene on Nevis is second to none, with four restaurants at the Four Seasons Resort leading the way. At Esquilina, you’ll start your day with a lavish breakfast buffet, enjoy a relaxed lunch beachside at On the Dunes, and consider dining at Mango for dinner.

The Residences

Four Seasons Resort Estates has designed a flexible living arrangement, perfect for those looking to relocate full time, enjoy part-time living, or rent their unit for income. The Four Seasons Nevis luxury lifestyle is truly ideal, and the new Nevis Peak Residences are highly anticipated as part of the final development phase at Four Seasons Nevis.

