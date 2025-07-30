By Danny and Alice Scott

The Destination

Just beyond the hustle of Louisville or “Derby City”, lie two relaxed but vibrant destinations with a winning trifecta of golf, bourbon and horses. Shelby County proudly claims the title of Saddlehorse Capital of the World, 30 minutes from the Louisville airport and Georgetown is known as the birthplace of bourbon, about 70 minutes from Louisville. Both are steeped in Kentucky charm.

The Golf

In Shelby County, Weissinger Hills Golf Course is named for the landowner who built Kentucky’s largest barn, first for mules, then dairy cows. Today it serves as the cart barn, clubhouse, and pro shop where Bryan Sloan, now in his 22nd season, takes pride in the course’s renovations and loyal patronage.

The focal point of the course, visible from most holes, is a water tower painted with horse riders on the massive round top, like a carnival’s carousel. Tight fairways and unforgiving rough make for a challenging round in the pastoral setting with rustling trees and birds singing to the cadence of cicadas. One fairway borders a hay field, no doubt for horses and with our “Butthead” horse headcover along for the ride, we embraced its cheeky tagline: Kick up your heels and have nothing “butt” fun.

University of Louisville Golf Club

In Simpsonville, the University of Louisville Golf Club offers an exclusive experience- either by knowing a member or by investing in one of the few remaining memberships. Home to the Cardinals, with immaculate conditions, a top-tier layout and many Championships, the fierce Cardinal logo is everywhere, while real life cardinals are whistling Dixie.

Clear Creek Golf Center

Clear Creek Golf Center is a well-run gem by Derrick Griffitts, PGA Pro and director of Shelby County Parks and Rec. This fun nine-hole track features six tees on a first-come first-serve basis, plus a full practice facility, simulator and lessons..

Cherry Blossom Golf and Country Club

In Georgetown, Cherry Blossom Golf and Country Club has well-conditioned fairways with scenic landscaping and waterways including signature number 12, with a fountain and peninsula green.

Canewood Golf Course

Canewood Golf Course, designed by Danny McQueen runs through Canewood Community, where the HOA covers membership and homes act as galleries. It’s a casual tree-lined golf stroll, edging the bank of Elkhorn Creek. Joe Davis moved from Indiana for the PGA director position in the colonial brick clubhouse.

The Bourbon

Shelby County’s most famous bourbon is Bulleit. Their dynamic distillery tour concludes with an immersive tasting of four bourbons complete with sound, lighting effects, and aromatic comparisons. Nearby Jeptha Creed is a family-run operation born from a fifth-generation farming dad’s vision with a chemist mom at the helm and their daughter’s marketing flair. From ground to glass, everything’s grown on-site. It’s all in the family for patrons as well with lawn games and concerts, like the Bacon Brothers, delayed due to Kevin’s new film role. Stay tuned for two more distilleries in Shelby’s secret development.

Georgetown salutes Elija Craig, the traveling Baptist minister who “saw the light” and charred his barrels to produce the first bourbon. A commemorative private barrel, dubbed Genesis, was picked for special bottling and sold out in two hours as local aficionados lined up to taste and buy a piece of history. Whether legacy or innovation, the Kentucky bourbon trail is a spirited blend of flavors and fun.

The Horses

Shelby County offers numerous horse farms to tour and many more to admire in passing. One standout is Léttleiki Icelandics, home to 90 horses, affectionately called “Fabios” for their flowing manes. After glimpsing them in Iceland, a close encounter was a must. This sturdy, gentle breed is known for their extra gaits including the smooth “tölt” and kind temperament. Foals are born in June and raised within the herd, untouched by humans for three years to foster natural development. Visitors can observe, pet, trail ride or train at Léttleiki.

Horse Sensing

Horse Sensing is a Saddlebred equine therapy farm. Sally, the owner, is a decorated show rider with a broken elbow from falling off 17 hands high Luke. It happens. Brady has a gift for connecting with, training, and showing horses, while Chris is the education director for the men in the program. Together they help addiction recoveries and veterans with PTSD rebuild confidence and develop horse groom skills. On our visit, 12-day-old Charm was wide-eyed and wobbly, capturing every heart beside his mother Misty.

In Georgetown, Kentucky Horse Park is like a Sea World for horses, with live breeds, shows and a museum honoring horse history. Former Director John Wilkerson now serves as President and CEO of Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Home, a serene haven for racing’s legends, founded by Michael Blowen, once the Siskel and Ebert of the Boston Globe. The film critic and his wife Diane White, a renowned Boston Globe columnist, and former Golf Digest editor, live among the noble athletes, including 31- year-old Silver Charm. Horses graze and romp in wide paddocks, showered with love and carrots from devoted staff and visitors.

Stay and Dine

In Shelbyville, the three-month new Candlewood Suites offers views of the golf course and carousel tower. Dine at Claudia Sanders Dinner House (of KFC Colonel fame), The Paddock, The Bell House, or many other restaurants around the historic town.

In Georgetown, the one-year new TownePlace Suites by Marriott includes breakfast, an indoor pool, and a patio firepit for gathering. Choose from two breweries, the nostalgic Fava’s 1910 Diner on Main Street or the exquisite Rodney’s on Broadway.

Our Takeaway

Kentucky blew us away with their winning trifecta of golf, horses, and bourbon, plus an impressive culinary scene. Everyone we met felt like someone we’d love to have as a neighbors or friend. It’s easy to see why so many are relocating there.

The Journey

Louisville International Airport is one of the most efficient with the fastest golf club delivery upon arrival. Bright themed murals set the stage for a fun vacation. Lexington is an alternative airport and a drive from anywhere is like a Hallmark movie with miles of horse farms and bluegrass blooming in the spring. ShelbyKY Tourismwww.georgetownky.com