By Alice and Danny Scott

Minnesota is famed as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it might as well be called the Land of Plenty when it comes to golf. Lacking an official trail, we created our own Minnesota Golf Trail, and it was amazing. Here’s a rapid-fire recap of the golf, lodging and dining, noting the best standout plus the one “mulligan” we’d take on each stop.

Cragun’s Resort Golf Conference Center

Golf – Minnesota native and PGA champion Tom Lehman completed a multi-million-dollar renovation on his namesake course, The Lehman 18 and reimagined the Dutch 27 (three rotating nines: Red, White, & Blue). Winding through 1,000 acres of woods and wetlands, this was our intro to fragrant thistles and spiritual calls of loons, a state soundtrack. We attended the Dutch Red’s grand opening with Tom, who hopes to be remembered “as a godly man who does the right thing.” He did better than right with his Legacy designs.

Stay – Pick from lodge rooms, cabins or new, upscale Private Collection Homes.

Dine – Options abound, including lakeside Irma’s Kitchen, named after founder Dutch’s late wife. Her legendary Pot Roast remains untouchable.

Best – A mile-long sandy beach on Gull Lake, perfect for strolling, and marina adventures.

Mully – Sharing a home near the tenth tee was fun, but next time, we might choose waterfront, forever on a “love the lake you’re with” tour. (Cragun’s anchors the Brainerd Lakes region with our next two stops.)

Breezy Point

Golf – Three full courses await, but if you play only one, make it Deacon’s Lodge by Arnold Palmer, named for his father, Deke. The terrain is jaw-dropping from hole #1. Land on a sidehill canyon you’ll ask, “Arnie what were you thinking?” But soon you fall under the King’s spell.

Stay – Cozy up lakeside, golf-side, or at the Inn & Suites.

Dine – Palmer’s Grille delivers as well on the plate as on the course, with more eateries onsite.

Best – Spa jets hit all the right spots.

Mully – Stay longer, play more, and rock out at Dockside’s live music. (Yes, that’s a few mulligans.)

Grand View Lodge

Golf – The Preserve in Pequot Lakes is a wooded wonderland, with towering oaks and a thrilling downhill ride to the first tee. This is where golfers lose to Mother Nature without course knowledge. Trees and carries may devour balls, unless you’re with Chuck who plays it 60 times a year. He claims The Pines is even tougher; both courses are highly rated.

Stay – Tradition meet modernity with smart messaging and bracelet keys. Choose the updated 110-year-old Main Lodge, the newer North Hotel, or Luxury Residences. Flower beds line every path, with fireplaces and fire pits galore.

Dine – Dining always delights, in food, views or ambience. Share the Rib Crown at The Preserve Smokehouse for a royal meal.

Best – The incredible spa and a smorgasbord of land and water activities for multigenerational fun.

Mully – Squeeze in a round at The Pines.

Superior National

Golf – Three nines: River, Canyon, and Mountain offer knockout river, forest, and Lake Superior views. At the Canyon 14-15 crossover, you might wish you packed a picnic basket and planned to linger.

Stay – Check the Cook County website for suggestions and book early. We landed in Grand Marais, at the dilapidated but clean, two-star Shoreline Inn. What it lacked in luxury, it made up for in lakeside splendor.

Dine – Charlie’s Alpine Bistro boasts panoramic views of the lake and Lutsen gondola. In Grand Marais, rooftop bars give front row seats to sunset and returning sailboats, to cap the night.

Best – Lake Superior, so vast, we kept calling it “the ocean.”

Mully – Take the gondola on a clearer day.

GIANTS RIDGE

Golf – Nearly as far north as you can go in the lower 48, Biwabik has the densest woodlands we’ve ever seen, framing two of Minnesota’s top ten courses. The Legend is scenic and forgiving, with hole 17 lakeside, a stunner par 3. The Quarry is more topographically rugged and “mogully,” reflecting the ski resort’s persona. Bonus round: hit The Wilderness at Fortune Bay, a half hour away.

Stay – Suites at the independently owned Lodge beside The Legend feature kitchenettes and access to an indoor pool and large jacuzzi.

Dine – Chef Jeremy at the lakeside Wacootah Grille, trained with the best since age 11 and specializes in savory sauces while Burnt Onion Kitchen & Brews serves up slope side flavor.

Best – Pro shops’ strong apparel game for him and her.

Mully – Book a mountain bike clinic and tackle the trails.

Our Takeaway – Five stops. Eight rounds. Ten days. Every course matched or topped the last. We left wowed and craving more golf and lake time. Mosquito warnings were real, but between spray and cigar smoke, we escaped unscathed and ready for another swing through Minnesota. We flew into Twin Cities but didn’t have time to explore – another mulligan for next time. Find all courses at golfminnesota.com