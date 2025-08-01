There’s nothing quite like summer lake living and Cragun’s Resort, Golf, Conference in Minnesota, delivers the ultimate lake escape with MEGA golf fun. Nestled in the Brainerd Lakes Region, three hours from St. Paul/Minneapolis, Cragun’s offers 45 championship holes on its beautiful Legacy Courses. Minnesota native and PGA Tour Legend, Tom Lehman, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation on his namesake course, The Lehman 18 and reimagined the Dutch 27 (a trio of nines: Red, White, & Blue) creating four unique 18-hole combinations.

We were there to celebrate the official launch of Dutch Red, an occasion marked by a patriotic color guard ceremony, live anthem singing, and an opening tee shot swung by none other than Lehman. At 93 years old, Dutch Cragun was also in attendance, proudly watching the torch pass to the resort’ new owners, Leisure Resorts and Hotels. They are committed to maintaining the rich Cragun family legacy while investing in its future. When we mentioned our Dutch heritage, Dutch grinned and quipped, “If you’re not Dutch, you’re not much.”

After a press conference, a casual no pressure scramble was held on the newly unveiled Dutch Red/White combination. It was a festive inauguration of the new design that will host The CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center. It is CRMC Championship’s fourth year to be held at Cragun’s this August 28-31, a testament to the resort’s reputation. The routing hasn’t changed for the Dutch Red, but Tom’s enhancements made it more player friendly and scenic with new bunkering, some clearing and reshaping of greens. The third fairway has doubled in size and the fourth hole is now a drivable par 4. The entire nine is now perhaps the prettiest of the Dutch 27.

Lehman’s design work is both visually striking and technically refined. His grass topped, front facing, sloped bunkers are esthetically appealing but not as friendly to golfers as the designer himself. Tom is a cancer survivor, the 1996 Open Champion, and recipient of many awards. He and his family share time between Minnesota and Arizona where he was inducted into the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame. We were honored to sit at the table beside his as he introduced another inductee, our late friend John Davis with grace and affection. We caught up with Tom at Cragun’s and asked him which award he cherished the most. Without hesitation, he named the Ben Hogan Award, given for strength of character. He was the very first recipient.

“I want to be remembered as a godly man who does the right thing,” he told us. He did better than right with his Legacy designs at Cragun’s. It is a golfing sanctuary in his home state. It is also Certified by Audubon and when you play, the fragrance of thistles wafts through the air and loons call out, the soundtrack of Minnesota.

The Lehman 18 stands as a stark contrast to the Dutch 27 holes. The routing of the Red, White, and Blue, flows through wooded landscape and wetlands of Minnesota while The Lehman 18 perilously follows ridge tops through the back country with little to no housing encroachment. Fairways are fair but if you go a little offline in areas, you will find the bottom of ravines, forest or prairie grasslands. Tom shared his philosophy that, “It’s all about the line. Fun is hitting your line not 350.” So, he made tee boxes with favorable distances for all handicaps to find their lines. Forward tees are very friendly for happy scores. He also created several challenging championship tees for golf’s biggest hitters to tackle 240 – 270-yard carries to reach fairways. Views from these tee boxes are as spectacular as they are deadly. Numerous hilltop drives to lowlands require carry from all tee boxes, no bailouts here. Tom’s design leaves little doubt about his character as you “got to have faith” when playing his course.

Lakeside Life Beyond the Fairways

In Minnesota’s Land of 10,000 Lakes, the Brainerd Lakes Region cannot be beat for its blend of pristine water and elite golf. Cragun’s Resort anchors the region, perched along a mile of Gull Lake shoreline, where the iconic lodge overlooks sparkling water and a sandy beach. Pick from cozy lake view rooms, charming beach cabins or the Family Reunion Room with 4,000 square feet for up to 22 guests. Newly available are the Private Collection Homes overlooking tenth fairway of The Lehman 18, great for golf groups. The gang’s all here and the grill is ready for a sunset party. All guests enjoy full access to Cragun’s amenities.

The Rest of the Fun

Wherever you stay, delve into the Cragun’s Fun Times newspaper you’ll receive at check in. It’s your go to guide for daily activities and specials including free lake cruises, live music, family games and more. Enjoy the pool, or the marina. Take your time on a rented pontoon or get wild with jet skis. Jump in, the water’s fine. Young Captain Leighton happily commandeered our pontoon to Quarterdeck for a different point of Gull Lake view.Back on land, refuel with classic fare from fresh walleye to pizza at Cragun’s many dining options. Irma’s Kitchen, a lakeside gem named after Dutch’s beloved late wife keeps her legendary Pot Roast on the menu and the recipe is not to be messed with by anyone.

Golf Packages

GM Eric Peterson has led the Cragun’s team for fifteen years and brought Jack Wawro from their former resort to serve as Director of Golf. Add Matt McKinnon, Director of Golf Course Maintenance and all the staff members they lead, and you have a top team ensuring the best quality golf experience. Jamie Tatge, President of Leisure Hotels & Resorts is keen on keeping the team intact.

They offer a Best of the Brainerd Lakes Golf Package with three rounds at Cragun’s Legacy Courses plus one other golf course in the area, your choice. Gather your guys, gals or any combo and they will take care of the rest. www.craguns.com