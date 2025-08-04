One night at Breezy Point Resort in Minnesota’s Brainerd Lakes Region will leave you wanting s’mores by the fire, and s’more time on Pelican Lake. This place is a nostalgic blast from the past in all the right ways. Over 100 years strong, Breezy Point has stayed true to its legacy of warm hospitality, rustic charm, and lakeside fun.

Start with the beach: swim in the clear, cool waters of Pelican Lake, or hop aboard the Breezy Belle, a paddlewheel boat that carries up to 80 passengers, on a good-time cruise. Indoors, the resort has two pools and games galore to keep the whole family entertained, plus a spa for pampering.

Golf

Three full courses await with more in the making. The Traditional Course has challenged golfers since 1920, and the championship Whitebirch was constructed on a former dairy farm in 1963.

But if you play only one, make it Deacon’s Lodge by Arnold Palmer, named for his father, Deke. Opened in 1999 as part of the Grand View Lodge, Breezy Point Resort acquired it in 2012.

It’s General Manager Eric Hart’s (unbiased?) favorite in Minnesota, and rightly so. The terrain is jaw-dropping from the first hole. Land on the sidehill canyon and you might mutter, “Arnie what were you thinking?” But soon you’ll be under the King’s spell.

Strategy is key, so grab the yardage book and enjoy the serene lakes along the way. Swans swimming with their fluffy cygnets are a soothing sight for zealous golfers.

The clubhouse is a taxidermy showcase of moose, elk, caribou, and turkey mid- flight. Live on the course, a doe and fawn skirted the woods and at twilight, a red fox with a white tipped tail crossed our cart path dangling a squirrel from his mouth. He proudly paused right in front to show off his catch. Bon appétit, nature style.

The 17th hole has a plaque noting its selection as one of Arnold Palmer’s best in the inaugural issue of Kingdom Magazine. This dramatic Par 3 was chosen from a list of 2,700 Palmer designed holes and is included in the “King’s Dream 18.” When you approach the 17th, it is like walking into a picture frame with all the natural elements in one hole – wetlands, white sand bunkers, trees and a reflecting lake- a true beauty played with apprehension for the difficulty.

Mark Neva has been Deacon’s Director of Golf since the first tee off by Palmer. Eric boasts that Mark’s the best in golf. Mark humbly accepts that accolade and is quick to add how important his superintendent, Ed Thomas is. They’ve partnered since the beginning of Deacon’s Lodge and have the maintenance and operations down to a science.

Another veteran from the start, is the starter and player assistant, Rich Aulie, who regales golfers with his story of meeting and watching Mr. Palmer on day one with Jesse Ventura. It was Memorial Day and very memorable indeed. While it doesn’t get any better than that, Rich never tires of working at the course.

We played with father/son duo, Dave and Dave II Arnold, from Cross Lake. They only planned to play nine, but we had such a good time sidling up to the side hill lies together and battling the course, they doubled down at the turn. Arnold Palmer would’ve liked the Arnolds.

Eric shared that a new course is projected to debut in 2027 – a 12-hole short course designed by Andy Staples with a bonus hole like the 19th at Paynes Valley. Even more great fun!

Stay

Check in at the main lodge and check out the Breezy Gift Shop filled with Northwoods souvenirs. Stay in the waterfront Lodge, golf side cabins or Inn & Suites accommodations, associated with Interval International timeshares, without obnoxious solicitations. Each location is a shuttle drive to the lake, conference center, golf, and amenities with nature viewing from Adirondack chairs everywhere. Our own patio had a Monet type view of lily pads with two deer peering over with welcoming eyes. The whole resort is thoughtfully curated – rustic, woodsy, and super clean.

Entertainment

Clark Gable and Carole Lombard were frequent guests at the Breezy Point Resort back in the beginning, thanks to their pal, “Captain Billy” Fawcett, a publishing tycoon who created the resort as a getaway for his Hollywood friends during the Roaring Twenties.

These days Elvis is in the house (well a tribute artist) shaking things up at Docksides Lounge.

Dining

Wake and make in-room coffee or trot over to the Caribou Coffee house with baristas ready to serve homemade goodies. Palmer’s Grille delivers as well on the plate as on the course, with more eateries onsite. Cap off your evening at Docksides with music or fireside under the stars. It’s all yummy at Breezy Point and all points deliver a grand dose of nature.

Breezypointresort.com





