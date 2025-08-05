Among the many wonderful golf resorts in Minnesota’s Brainerd Lakes Region, Grand View Lodge stands out as the grandest in more ways than one.

Lodging

Tradition meets modernity with smart messaging and bracelet keys. Choose from the updated 110-year-old Main Lodge, the newer North Hotel, or the spacious Luxury Residences. Flower beds line every path, while fireplaces and fire pits add warmth throughout the property.

Glacial Waters Spa

There’s nothing rustic about this spa. It ranks among the best facilities, with elegant touches and top tier therapists. Kayla works holistic magic with her fingers, sweeping over the skin like velvet. From custom facial applications to gentle limbs and neck massages, sharing whispered conversation, she feels more like a friend by the end. And the result? Silky smooth skin. Dustin delivers a personalized deep tissue massage drawing on physical therapy training he claims began when he was ten. His intuition and precision are unmatched.

Golf

It might be unfair for us to call Grand View’s courses the grandest, considering the wealth of premium designs in the Brainerd Lakes Region, but The Preserve and The Pines make a compelling case. The Preserve starts with a thrilling downhill ride to the first tee. This is where golfers can easily lose to Mother Nature without course knowledge. Majestic oaks lead the way through a wooded wonderland, where trees and carries may devour balls, unless you’re with Chuck who plays the course 60 times a year. He helped us save strokes by suggesting smart targets on the challenging layout. He claims The Pines is even tougher. We joined Chuck and another member, Steve and his daughter Gretchen, (a fitting Scandinavian name in Minnesota). Steve loves both courses but favors The Pines for its greater challenge. We ran out of time to play The Pines but will fit it in next time and be happy to replay The Preserve any number of times.

Waterfront

Boathouse activities are mostly included in the resort fee. Lounge on the beach, dip your toes, or dive right into the lake. Bring your own fishing gear or boat from the docks. Complimentary pontoon cruises are scheduled daily. Just reserve a seat at the North Park activity center. We were the only two on the 7pm cruise, enjoying the lake homes tour until the rain started. Twelve hours later we returned for the 7am guided fishing tour – just $10 per person. How lovely to wake up to the loons calling as we glided through water grass into a “secret” cove, fishing among lily pads as herons took flight and deer skirted the woods. We caught a few “big” pumpkin seeds and sunnies, which we released. Also included at the boathouse: kayaks, paddleboards, banana tubing and sand volleyball. What a deal.

More Activities

Each week, the Northwoods News details hours and daily activities, from the 7 am fishing to live music that plays until midnight on weekends. We saw multigenerational families everywhere including our friend Greg Wires, publisher of Golf Minnesota, celebrating family milestones with his wife, daughters (one pregnant and one with a birthday), sons-in-law, and grandkids with bragging rights for winning basketball and bingo. There’s friendly competition for all: sandcastle contests, water balloon fights, lawn games and impromptu pickleball matches. Especially popular is the Scavenger Hunt, where kids snap photos of items from a long list. There’s even a Kids’ Night Out program for a little adult break on Saturday evenings – $40 includes their dinner.

Dining

Dining at Grand View always delights, through flavors, views and ambience, at a crazy number of restaurants. Breakfast is served in the Lodge’s Heritage Room. By menu or buffet, it sates the gamut of appetites. The main lodge also houses Northwoods Pub. We can vouch for their Dry Rub Beef bites – sweet, hot, jammy, and topped with crispy fried onions – perfect to share before golf. Just outside is On the Rocks, overlooking the resort and lake, where we met Greg’s gang, as a wedding party was having their night before hurrah. Dinner at The Preserve Smokehouse turned into a royal meal when they delivered The Smoked Rib Crown, a rack of ribs arranged in a circle, French fries nestled inside and topped with pulled pork. Everyone took pictures of Denise delivering the showstopping platter. She was our multitalented bartender/waitress/supervisor, from Tanque Verde in Tucson (a sister property of the Cote family). During dinner we chatted with Chef Leroy who came from Cragun’s (where we had just stayed) and Travis, the sales manager at Maddens (next to Cragun’s), vacationing at Grand View. Steve and Gretchen dined with their family that night and as they left, Steve introduced us to his wife, grandkids, and his mom, also named Alice. Later, Denise told us they had paid for our drinks.

It's easy and fun to make friends at Grand View in Nisswa, Minnesota. Join them under the stars for bonfires and s'mores, also included in your stay.






