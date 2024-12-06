Arizona is one of the most popular golf destinations for its warm climate and sunshine, but its water shortage is no secret, challenging golf courses to reduce their usage, and Alta Mesa Golf Club (AMGC) is leading that charge in the east Valley of the Sun.

General Manager Scott Mattiello joined the team at AMGC because of their leadership in this arena. AMGC was the first valley course to install MiniVerde greens 22 years ago. MiniVerde produces excellent putting quality and when playing the course recently, we thought the original MiniVerde greens rolled like Phoenix Country Club’s greens did a couple weeks before the Charles Schwab Champions Cup was played.





It is this kind of forward thinking that attracted Scott. Originally from Connecticut, he served in numerous valley capacities starting at the Raven as an intern and serving as GM at Trilogy. He is keen on the partnership with Superintendent Mike Molton who came up with the TifTuf alternative to replace fairways after his brother shared his success with it back in Georgia. Mike has a B.S. degree in Turf Grass Science from Clemson University. He presented the AMGC TifTuf solution to the Arizona Alliance for Golf. The AAG is a coalition of organizations and individuals formed in 2022 to protect Arizona’s golf industry and dispel misconceptions about golf and conservation.

Courses in the AAG are trying many types of turfs while AMGC has jumped in full bore with TifTuf. They started with a trial of planting TifTuf Sod on hole one in the summer of 2021 and monitored it for a couple seasons. Members liked it and they saved 20% on water. That was reason enough to go in 2023 with sod cut for fast establishment on the whole course. The TifTuf installation was completed in twelve weeks, never shutting down, at a cost of $1.5m for 26 acres of fairways and surrounds. Watering is done once a week during the winter months from the well, and aerification is done twice a year in the summer months. In June and July, the course was one of the best conditioned in the valley while others were transitioning.

Members realize a great benefit because there is no downtime when other courses close for their overseeding of rye grass in October which is prime Arizona golf weather. 3,000 rounds were played at AMGC this last October while other courses were shut down. Even the cart paths stayed open. TifTuf is a one and done solution.





Another bonus is when the TifTuf fairway is dormant, pigment is applied for color and warmth. Frost doesn’t hurt it so there are minimal frost delays; mainly because the tees are still overseeded. Mike explained that the tees on the par 4s and 5s could be replaced with TifTuf, but on the par 3s the iron play necessitates a more regenerative process. The par 3s are closed only two days, and the rye grows in with continuing play. Mike agrees that TifTuf is a Superintendent’s dream at certain points but notes that during Dec-Feb, you don’t get the cart recovery, making moisture and traffic control more important.

Other Arizona courses like Greyhawk and Anthem tried TifTuf on parts of their properties, but AMGC was the first to commit to the process on their entire 18 without overseeding the fairways. Numerous valley clubs have come out to see the implementation and several like McCormick Ranch, Saddlebrook and Pebble Creek are following the AMGC model.

Brian Whitlark of the USGA is also involved in analyzing the success. Mike is hesitant to give an exact percentage of water savings until they get more data but says it has been as high as 28% and likely trending at 20%. Plus, they save on the expenses by not overseeding. Over time the expectation for every facility will be different.

AMGC took a second step as stewards of water reduction by installing the SOX erosion control system around their beautiful lakes during the turf conversion project in 2023. A course in Georgia applied it along a well-known creek, and longevity has been proven on many other courses. It is another new solution brought to the Arizona market by AMGC. The SOX cutting-edge technology will stop all lake edge erosion and water loss by seepage/soil wicking long term.

AMGC takes pride in their water conservation, gorgeous course and amenities. The course was designed by Dick Phelps in 1984, incorporating six lakes. It stretches to 7,127 yards over 169 acres with mountain views. Other golf courses that meander within the community often encroach upon the fairways and greens. Not so with AMGC. The course offers generous wide fairways and varied green complexes without obstruction from the housing. The lakes tease golfers for that risk/reward morsel. Holes #3 and #9 are Par 5s that navigate around the water hazard begging the question of how much risk you take by calculating enough yardage for carry. Par 3s are elevated with deep bunkering for great variety. The closing Par 4, #18 rides the lake along the right side. The blind water hazard from #9 encroaches from the left, sneaking up where the fairway narrows as you get closer to the green. This hole has ruined many good scores with deceptive difficulty and provides entertainment for the gallery of members on the patio. Overall, AMGC delivers a fun, but challenging golf experience for all levels of players with lessons available for improvement. The practice area is extensive with plans for future enhancements. That is AMGC, always looking to improve.

Members and guests receive a friendly welcome from the parking lot to the pro shop, colorfully stocked with many apparel and accessory options. Attention on the course comes from the efficient beverage cart and member guest services, ensuring all is well during the round.

Chef Marc Woodward manages a comprehensive menu at the Sunset Grill with delectable choices for all. Black Angus beef with fries or blackened salmon salad are totally opposite choices and both specially prepared to not disappoint.

Membership fees are low for a high value lifestyle making AMGC one of the most affordable in the Valley of the Sun, for a fully private club. AMGC is an equity club owned and operated by their members with an initiation and monthly fees that include a couple and kids in residence under 24. For non-golfers, a dining membership is also available at a reasonable price with a set annual food and beverage minimum and unlimited guests. The cuisine and serene lake view setting make this a no brainer for any local diners with fine taste.

Membership director Kim says, “AMGC looks forward to an opportunity to show you all they have to offer you and your family. You can reach us at kim@altamesagolf.com or 480-832-3257 ext. 100”. If visiting, the City of Mesa has historic or newer hotels, shops, restaurants, art district, spring training and more courses to play. www.Altamesagolf.com www.mesaaz.gov