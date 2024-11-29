MOLORI UNPLUGGED

Pickleball feels right at home nestled nicely in the Owl’s Nest

By John Molori

Owl’s Nest Resort in Thornton, NH has long subscribed to the customer-first philosophy. Indeed, their website, owlsnestresort.com, tells prospective visitors to make their time at the venue their own.

This client-based credo extends to the athletic activities offered as well. Of course, Owl’s Nest remains one of the most popular golf destinations in the Northeast, but these days, people are clamoring for pickleball, and not surprisingly, Owl’s Nest has answered the call.

Tennis Resorts Online has rated Owl’s Nest as the #2 Pickleball Resort in the world with top notch outdoor courts, lessons, clinics, and round robins. “We offer a multitude of pickleball clinics and events that cater to our very diverse demographic,” says Cosmin Chiujdea, Director of Racquet Sports at Owl’s Nest.

A Variety of Pickleball Clinics and Events

“People visiting the resort year-round, from weddings to the general public to our local community, can enjoy all our weekly clinics. Our pros also offer private and group lessons for those who are interested in a more intimate setting for learning the game.”

Chiujdea discusses pickleball in general and why it has become so popular, “After 2019, it really boomed and has continued to grow across the country. It is a relatively easy sport to learn and can bridge many players from all different corners of society. To really learn and enjoy playing pickleball, you need to spend 60 to 90 minutes on the court with a coach.

“The accessibility to pickleball is also a driving factor for the growth of this sport. You can play pickleball in your backyard with a temporary net and chalked lines if you want. It is widely available to the public and much cheaper to play than tennis or any other racquet sport.”

Pickleball: A Trend in the Racquet Industry

So, why did Owl’s Nest add pickleball to its sports-related offerings? Chiujdea responds, “Pickleball is currently one of the hottest trends in the racquet industry and as a World Class resort, we want to make sure we always are in tune with the latest trends and can offer the best there is to all our resort guests. To add pickleball was a no-brainer.”

Chiujdea and company have taken the sport to new heights making Thornton, NH a true pickleball paradise. He relates, “We offer tournaments and camps year-round during the season. Our events are aimed at all different levels. If you are coming in to play in these tournaments and camps, we usually have a special custom lodging and F&B package that goes with it. Each package is custom designed for the specific tournament we are holding.”

More About Pickleball and Owl’s Nest Resort

Similar to golf, the more you learn about pickleball, the more enjoyable the experience becomes. “We have curated a vast selection of pickleball clinics that we offer at the resort,” explains Chiujdea.

“Some of the most popular ones are Pickleball 101, Pickleball 201, Advanced Dink and Drill Clinic, 3 and Me Custom Clinics where you bring three friends and can work with a pro to perfect your own custom needs and drills, as well as Open Plays and Round Robins available for all levels.”

Owl’s Nest only features outdoor pickleball courts at this time. Courts open in mid-May and usually run until mid-October, weather permitting. The venue currently has thirteen pickleball courts, eight red clay tennis courts, and four platform tennis courts.

Unique Offerings and Future Plans

Chiujdea talks about the unique offerings to patrons. “The newest thing we have added is an In-laws pickleball battle for our wedding resort guests. We all know that weddings can be stressful for the families involved. What better way to break the ice with your future in-laws than playing pickleball and having a great time before the actual wedding day?”

As the sport of pickleball continues to grow, pickleball facilities need to keep evolving. Owl’s Nest embraces this challenge, “We hope to host some high-level tournaments here as well as Elite Pickleball Camps,” says Chiujdea. “We already have Engage Pickleball Camps, one of the famous nationwide brands of camps, doing two camps per year here at the resort, and we hope to add many more.”

Being named the Number 2 pickleball resort in the world by Tennis Resorts Online is a feather in Owl’s Nest’s cap. Chiujdea is honored by the recognition and what it adds to the full plate of option’s at the venue. “It is very nice to be acknowledged in this way. We are very proud of this achievement, and many players who visit realize quickly why we earned this accolade.

“Owl’s Nest is a stunning place and we encourage everyone to come and play pickleball, but also to experience the beauty that surrounds our pickleball courts – from our accommodations to restaurants and, of course, our award-winning golf course.

John Molori is an author and columnist for numerous publications.




