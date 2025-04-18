Game Changing Gear for Anywhere Play

CRBN TruFoam™ Genesis

$280 | www.crbnpickleball.com

The CRBN TruFoam™ Genesis is a breakthrough in pickleball paddle innovation. As the first-ever 100% foam core tournament-approved paddle, it features patent-pending 4th Generation Technology designed for unmatched consistency, durability, and performance. Say goodbye to core crush, honeycomb degradation, and break-in periods—Genesis delivers elite-level playability from your first swing.

Its muted impact sound and cushioned feel offer exceptional touch and resets, while the responsive foam core channels energy into controlled power—much like a tennis racket. The result? A paddle that adapts to your intensity and delivers spin, precision, and confidence on every shot.

Genesis doesn’t rely solely on surface grit; its core flexes to create added dwell time for game-changing spin and long-term performance. Offering more power than the X Series without compromising control, this paddle is built for serious players ready to elevate their game and dominate any court—now and into the future.

REEBOK NANO COURT

$120 | www.reebok.com

Step out of the gym and onto the court in these women’s Reebok training shoes. Created for any game you play on the court, whether that’s tennis, pickleball, padel, racquetball or badminton. They have a Flexweave® upper with extra support where you need it most. A herringbone Griptonite rubber outsole provides multidirectional traction to keep you firmly planted on the court. Available for men and women in multiple color ways.

PADDLESMASH

$200 | www.paddlesmash.com

Looking for your next favorite backyard game? Meet PaddleSmash—a fast-paced, action-packed blend of pickleball and roundnet that’s perfect for golf lovers who enjoy a little competition off the course. Designed for 2-4 players, PaddleSmash is easy to set up, ultra-portable, and brings that same satisfying “pop” of a perfect swing. Whether you’re hanging at the beach, hosting friends, or just spending time with family, this game delivers serious fun, agility, and teamwork. It’s the ideal way to keep your hand-eye coordination sharp while sharing laughs and light-hearted rivalry. If you’re a fan of pickleball or looking to add a unique twist to your backyard game lineup, PaddleSmash is a must-try. Game on, golfers—this could be your next obsession.

JAZZMINTON

$250 | www.funsparks.com

Calling on all paddle and racket sport enthusiasts Sharpen your pickleball, badminton or tennis skills. Work on your hand-eye coordination, lateral movement and reaction time. Can’t find a court? Court too busy? Is it raining? Too cold? Play Jazzminton Sport right at home. Jazzminton Sport is played 1 vs 1.A player starts a point by serving the birdie through the opening of the net. The receiving player must return it back through the net, this goes back and forth until a player cannot return it. First player to reach the agreed upon points, wins, usually 11 or 21 (win by 2). The Jazzminton set is made to the standard of premium sport equipment. Quality is everything and we can give you our promise that we’ve done everything to ensure this will stand the test of time therefore we have Included a 1 year warranty.