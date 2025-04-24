Boutique hotel debuts new luxury brand from Pueblo Bonito Resorts

Mazatlán, Mexico (April 22, 2025) – The Pueblo Bonito Vantage Centro Histórico Mazatlán will open on May 15 in a historic, renovated school building in the city’s charming Old Town. The intimate, amenity-rich hotel is the first property in Pueblo Bonito’s upscale Vantage brand.

Unity of local traditions and luxury

Like all Vantage hotels, the Pueblo Bonito Vantage Centro Histórico Mazatlán will go above and beyond to unite local traditions with first-class features and service. It begins with its location, within two blocks of the Malecón—the 13-mile promenade along the Pacific Ocean—as well as Plaza Machado, the town square. The boutique hotel is ideally situated for visitors wishing to explore the historic quarter of the city and its 19th-century architectural marvels.

Interior design and amenities

With 24 guest rooms on two floors, the property has a luxurious interior design style that mixes antique and modern motifs. The décor, stylish and chic throughout, was created by Victor de Rueda, a prominent Mexican design firm, to foster an elegant and welcoming atmosphere. The highest-quality materials and carefully selected details present the perfect balance of sophistication and comfort.

According to Pueblo Bonito founder Ernesto Coppel, “For the first time in our 38-year history, we’re aiming to attract a new type of traveler to Mazatlán. We’ve conceived this hotel for discerning vacationers seeking ultimate luxury in a charming port city renowned for its lively Carnival and Day of the Dead celebrations.”

The hotel’s menu of amenities starts with the Melville restaurant, named for Herman Melville, author of Moby Dick, who visited Mazatlán in 1844 as a sailor aboard the frigate United States. In addition, guests will enjoy a beautiful central plaza, as well as a plaza bar, fitness center, spa, pool with hot tub, and a small, trendy boutique in the lobby.

Dining option at Casa 46

Guests are also invited to dine at Casa 46, owned by Pueblo Bonito Resorts and located in a restored historic building fronting Plaza Machado. Casa 46 is both a restaurant and a museum detailing the city’s history. The cuisine is both regional Mexican and Mazatlán, as influenced by the foreign cultures that settled the city. An upstairs terrace overlooks the famous Plaza.

“I am especially proud of this new property because, as a native of Mazatlán, I got my start in the hospitality industry here, first with Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán and then with Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay,” said Coppel. “I believe that Pueblo Bonito Vantage Centro Histórico Mazatlán is the next chapter in the city’s evolution as a tourism destination.”

To book a room reservation or learn more about this new property, access the website at www.pueblobonito.com.mx/pueblo-bonito-vantage-centro-historico-mazatlan.

About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts include nine award-winning properties, currently in two destinations, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán. Each of the luxury properties has its own personality, design, and ambiance, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.

In Cabo San Lucas, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano Beach, offer the best location to vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. In Mazatlán, the elegant jewel Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa overlooks the Pacific Ocean and a private beach, while the charming Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán, is in the famous Golden Zone.

The resorts are great for family vacations, wellness, and romantic getaways. For more information visit www.pueblobonito.com, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pueblobonitoresort and follow us on Instagram @pueblobonito.

Pueblo Bonito Vantage

Pueblo Bonito Vantage, the company’s ultra-luxe, European Plan (EP) hotels, will unveil two properties in 2025, in Mazatlán and in San Miguel de Allende. Occupying a renovated, historic building (formerly an elementary school) in Mazatlan’s Old Town, the 24-room Pueblo Bonito Vantage Mazatlán Centro Histórico is an intimate hideaway that’s both vintage and modern.

Cradled in Mexico’s central highlands at 6,200 feet above sea level, Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende, is located within the District Corazón (the Heart District) in a traffic-free zone a short walk (or free shuttle ride) from the city’s historic center. The hotel pays homage to San Miguel’s architectural heritage. Designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, San Miguel de Allende—named the world’s best city and most enchanting destination by Travel + Leisure.