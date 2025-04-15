Driving into Helen, Georgia is like traveling through a time portal. Buildings appear to have been plucked out of Bavaria and plopped down by a lederhosen clad wizard next to the Chattahoochee River. This is a popular tubing spot in the summer while year-round is alpine time on the Georgia Mountain Coaster.

We drove through the Octoberfest of streets to the elegant Valhalla Resort, named for the Viking’s mythical heaven. Owners Jerry and Gayle Murdock fell in love with the area and built the resort as a tribute to their Scottish heritage. Breaking with the town of Helen’s Bavarian theme, the resort is topped like a Scottish castle. As we stepped inside, it felt like crossing into a Highland dreamscape with Celtic heirlooms at every turn, from tartan plaids to family crests, mounted swords and stag antlers on the walls.

The goal is to provide old world charm with southern hospitality, and it works, beginning with a warm welcome and offer of champagne or infused water and apples that are available throughout the day. A desk representative personally covers all the resort bases ensuring any support is a phone call away.

Steven whisked our luggage onto the valet cart and led us to a Penthouse suite on the top floor. It was indeed a sweet escape, complete with a desk area, spacious living room, ample storage, a long vanity with double sinks, a king size bed beside a balcony overlooking the woodlands, and a bottle of champagne waiting in the frig. Every room at Valhalla Resort is intentionally designed with a fireplace and balcony, allowing guests to experience their own slice of heaven on earth.

Valhalla Resort Golf was formerly known as Innsbruck and still appears that way on some GPS units. The Bill Watts-designed course is a beauty, running up and down through the Blue Ridge Mountains like a game of chutes and ladders. If you catch the “chutes” on certain fairways, you gain precious yardage without much effort. But miss the uphill “ladders” and you’ll grind your way to the green, clubbing up and praying for a soft landing.

Number 9 is a wild hole, with a blind tee shot downhill and water stretching across the front and all the way to the dogleg right green. You can take the water out of play with a shorter drive – just long enough to clear the forest lining the right side of the fairway. Any way you play it the view of the Bavarian-style clubhouse is spectacular. Kingdom Golf even ranked this hole sixth in the world on their “Divine Number Nine” list.

The par-3 16th is a straight-down lollapalooza, with the cart path zigzagging through the woods. Mini Bavarian houses hold water jugs and whimsical cuckoo-shaped birdhouses add charm to the challenging layout. Ian Capawana’s maintenance team is busy nurturing the greens and keeping an eye out for wildlife, once capturing bears on video breaking flagsticks. Ian’s capture of cubs is seen here. We love this course and can only imagine how stunning it must be when the rhododendrons are in full bloom.

Dining at Valhalla Resort exceeds expectations across all its restaurants, starting with Staghorn Grill and Pizzeria in the golf clubhouse. Gallery viewing of multiple holes is entertaining from the upper deck tables.

Caledonia – Latin for Scottish Highlands – is a fitting name for the elegant dining room next to the lobby bar, perfect for a romantic dinner by the fireplace or on the porch overlooking the pool and mountain scenery. Breakfast, lunch and tea are also served daily by friendly staff, including the engaging and attentive, Matthew from Nebraska whose grandma lives in Helen.

Also engaging with guests was Executive Chef Timothy Bates. He first visited the area with his parents in the late ‘70s for the hot air balloon events and later spent his career mastering seafood in St. Petersburg and Italian at his own restaurant before joining Valhalla. His refined menu offers something delectable for every palate, each dish prettily plated. For special occasions, The Abbey Wine Room – tucked just off the lobby – is an intimate venue for parties of up to 12, with the chef’s custom touch.

Sky Bar Bistro on the fourth floor offers lighter American Fare, with stunning views both inside and on the balcony. Valhalla members gather here with Jerry and Gayle for Wednesday parties, where the DJ takes music requests, and the public is always welcome. Lastly, The Cabana Bar is open seasonally by the pool for convenient refreshments while you lounge.

Solasta Spa at Valhalla Resort offers all the expected rejuvenating treatment options plus a highly recommended bonus – the Sautee Rainforest Steam/Shower. A private steam room is reserved and locked for solo or partnering indulgence. Little bowls hold a cleanser, exfoliating scrubs and detoxifying mud, each applied to the body and rinsed off under a cool showerhead after each step. You control how steamy it gets. Can you spell bliss? The only thing missing is toucans. “Solasta” means “shining” or “luminous” in Celtic, capturing the spa’s glowing atmosphere. Irene Bynum-Faith, the Spa and Marketing Director extraordinaire, wears several hats, making sure every detail adds to the Scottish charm.

Trails for hiking are a main draw in the area, including the famous Appalachian Trail. Step out the front door to experience the bounty of nature right on the resort’s grounds. While there’s no need to leave, we highly recommend a visit to Anna Ruby Falls, a breathtaking twin waterfall nestled in the Chattahoochee National Forrest, just minutes away.

Downtown Helen is a must stop with smiling tots riding a little train through, waving to adults enjoying the breweries, restaurants and wide variety of shops selling sweets and gifts. The iconic Hoff Brau Haus offers a riverside taste of Bavaria. Enjoy their schnitzel and a pint with a live band playing while kids skip rocks on the water.

At Valhalla Resort in Helen, Georgia there’s no shortage of beauty and fun to enjoy. It is a highlight on the Georgia Golf Trail. www.valhallaresorthotel.com