The perfect foursome of Sweetgrass, Sage Run, Greywalls, and Timberstone shines together as a must-play golf destination

Harris, MI – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, that sliver of land that runs above the mitten along Lake Superior, connecting Wisconsin on one end and Canada on the other, has been recognized among USA TODAY’s ‘10BEST Golf Destinations’. These top golf destinations were carefully curated by a panel of subject matter experts and USA TODAY 10 Best editors before being voted on by the public.

Over the last two decades, destination golf in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan has expanded to the western part of this region. This golfing road trip takes you over the scenic Mackinac Bridge and across beautiful US-2, one of the most visually breathtaking drives along Lake Michigan. It then takes you west of Escanaba to Island Resort & Casino in Harris, MI.

“Twenty years ago, the Upper Peninsula was not known for golf, or a place to take a golf trip,” said Tony Mancilla, General Manager for Island Resort and Casino. “We had Timberstone, and then Greywalls in Marquette developed, but once we were able to build Sweetgrass, and Sage Run, combined with our resort lodging and casino, we began to attract golf groups from all over the Midwest. To be recognized by USA Today and its readers is very exciting and a testament to the quality and quantity of great golf we have built and the experience our guests have when they visit this region.

Sweetgress Course

As one of the Midwest’s largest golf, casino, and entertainment resort destinations with 36 holes (Sweetgrass and Sage Run), Island Resort is the anchor to this emerging golf destination. With Greywalls in Marquette and Timberstone in nearby Iron Mountain, the “Perfect 4-Some” has become one of the country’s best value golf buddy trips.

Since its first golf course, Sweetgrass, opened in 2008, Island Resort & Casino has continued to evolve into one of the top golf resorts in the Midwest. Designed by golf course architect Paul Albanese and ranked among Michigan’s top 20 public courses, Sweetgrass is a prairie links-style course that meanders to a wide-open vista where many greens and flags can be seen in the distance. Golfers also experience some of the game’s most fun greens to putt. The resort’s next course, Sage Run, also designed by Albanese, opened in 2018. Albanese said he was inspired by the “rough and rugged” appeal of Northern Ireland’s Royal County Down. The course was named to Golf Digest’s prestigious list of “Best New Courses, 2019.

”With the continued growth and increased demand for golf, the resort has begun construction on a new nine-hole course adjacent to Sage Run, which will open in 2026. The Cedar Course (Kishki), also designed by Albanese, will be inspired by the golden age architecture of C.B. Macdonald. In addition to the golf expansion, the resort will add a new golf shop and expand its convention center, featuring 16,900 square feet of new space accommodating up to 1200 guests.

Sage Run Course

According to USA Today: “Golfers are always ready, if not eager, to check their bags and hop aboard a plane for a round in a beautiful place. And the U.S. is filled with course-rich destinations that beckon golfers to enjoy the sport while surrounded by stunning natural landscapes, such as these 20 spots that have been nominated by an expert panel as the best golf destinations in the country, Beyond the greens, these locales are brimming with luxurious accommodations, gourmet dining spots, and other outdoor recreation opportunities, making them well-rounded getaway spots.”

USA Today also said about the Upper Peninsula: “With rugged forests, rolling terrain, and views of both Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, the Upper Peninsula is a unique golfing location. Popular courses include Greywalls at Marquette Golf Club, renowned for its dramatic elevation changes and striking scenery, and Sweetgrass Golf Club, a course known for hosting the LPGA Epson Tour. There is also an annual day of Ice Golf when golfers play with fluorescent golf balls on snow-covered lakes.”

About Island Resort & Casino

Located in Michigan’s scenic Upper Peninsula 15 minutes west of Escanaba, Island Resort & Casino is one of the Midwest’s largest golf, casino and entertainment resort destinations. The resort features over 450 guest rooms, more than 1,200 of the latest slots, a poker room, various gaming tables and a bingo hall, two championship golf courses, the luxurious Drift Spa, an RV Park, a headline entertainment showroom, a dedicated Sportsbook space, a pool with waterpark features, a customizable, expansive convention space and enough dining choices to please every palette. The Island Resort and Casino is easily accessible via two regional airports in Escanaba and Marquette connecting through Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing or Grand Rapids. Plan Your Total Experience today!

Visit www.islandresortandcasino.com.