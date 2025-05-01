Tour Edge Golf Breaks New Ground with Xtreme Lux Bags Launch

Renowned golf equipment company, Tour Edge Golf, has once again come to the fore in delivering top-notch performance on the course. This time around, it’s all about the all-new premium Xtreme Lux Bags – a perfect balance of innovative features packed in a sleek, minimalistic look.

About the Xtreme Lux Bag Line

“Lux” in Lux Bags stands for luxury, and these new releases are exactly that – a luxurious treat from the house of Tour Edge. The Company’s founder and CEO, David Glod has nailed it when he calls Lux bags the most luxurious designs they’ve ever produced.

None of us can deny how much our preferences have shifted towards lightweight, functional, and stylish products. This is precisely the void that Lux Bags aim to fill.

If you’re thinking what we’re guessing, then yes – you can get your hands on these dream bags right now! Tour Edge has announced immediate shipping for the Lux Bags!

Why Lux Bags Are Worth-it

These bags promise longevity without compromising on looks.

Made from top-notch matte synthetic leather and brought together with water-resistant finish, this is sophistication and ruggedness, all rolled into one. No detail, whether the stitching or the accents, has been left untouched.

Designed keeping the user’s convenience, style and comfort in mind, Lux Bags are among the lightest in their class.

Convenience At Its Best

Functionality and style join hands with waterproof zipper pockets, magnetic, quick-access pockets, and insulated cooler sleeves. The straps on these bags make sure that the player’s kit remains safe and protected.

Meet Xtreme Cart Lux Bag and Xtreme Stand Lux Bag

The Xtreme Cart Lux Bag and the Xtreme Stand Lux Bag are designed to deliver excellence, flexibility and protection to golf enthusiasts.

About Xtreme Cart Lux Bag

This premium bag offers a wide range of essentials and much more. From two full-length dividers, a dedicated putter well, a cart strap pass-through system for stability, to an effortless, padded strap for easy transport – you have it all.

And, if you’re wondering about colors, they’re available in many: Matte Black, Matte Black/White, Matte Dark Grey, Matte Light Grey, and Matte Navy. Get your hands on one of these from April 1, 2025 for just $199.99!

About Xtreme Stand Lux Bag

With a distinctive and modern design, light weight, and state-of-the-art features, this bag is a must-have. This bag offers a plush-feel top, a top-cuff handle for easy handling, a quick-release stand system for perfect stability, and a double strap for comfort and balance when walking.

Ideal for golf balls and rangefinders with two quick-access magnetic pockets, these bags remain stylish while offering practical features like waterproof zippered pockets and built-in cell phone pockets. Available at the same fantastic price of $199.99 and in similar color options as Xtreme Cart Lux Bag from April 1, 2025!

Take You Game to the Next Level

There’s every reason to take your game up by a notch. Visit www.touredge.com to lay your hands on these premium, cutting-edge gears. Grab your bag today, and set a whole new standard on the course!





