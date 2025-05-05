For the second year in a row, we had the privilege of attending the Corales Punta Cana Championship in the Dominican Republic and this event delivered even more excitement, drama and unforgettable moments than the last. But this story isn’t just about a tournament – it’s about a destination that blends luxury, culture and world-class golf into one breathtaking experience.

The Drama on the Green

The 2025 championship came to a thrilling close on one of the most stunning finishing holes in golf. The 18that Corales is perched dramatically above the Atlantic Ocean with waves surging and water spewing high in the air. Amidst a global group of golf media, we were quietly gunning for Joel Dahmen a fellow countryman whose solid play made it seem like a pretty sure bet until it was not. Hailing from Clarkson, Washington by Hells Canyon, the devil was in the details for Dahmen on Easter Sunday at Corales as he bogeyed the last three holes which are dubbed “Devil’s Elbow,” turning a victory into heartbreak.

Meanwhile, South African Garrick Higgo got a grip on all the quivers in his bag including his Super Stroke gripped putter, to seal the deal. He was all smiles in photos alongside his girlfriend, dignitaries and lucky us.

The Visionary

A shining star among the VIPs was Frank Ranieri, the legendary Chairman and Founder of Grupo Punta Cana. More than just a businessman, Ranieri is the heart and soul behind Punta Cana’s transformation into a luxury travel destination for the affluent golf community worldwide. He entertains with stories in the VIP section which is as much a fashion show as a golf event. Dominicans don their finest linens and espadrilles to share Dominican rum, cigars and life.

Ranieri recounted how it all began by discovering that this area had by far, the best beach strands in all Dominican Republic while translating for President Lyndon B. Johnson. Life took its twists and Ranieri started in the 1970s with only 20 rooms and a dream. He said Americans were not yet adventurous, so he went to Italy then Germany and Austria to sell his ideas. Europeans and Canadians kick started the Punta Cana travel, then Julio Iglesias and Oscar de la Renta invested in 1997 and brought their friends. Americans started coming in 2000 and are now the majority of the one million tourists flying into the beautiful Punta Cana International Airport, also privately owned and operated by Ranieri’s company.

Corales Golf Course: A Cliffside Beauty

Corales Golf Course is a bucket lister to play with some of the widest fairways mixed with cliffside challenges over crashing waves. It’s an adventure where every shot is a gamble, and the view is the prize. It is designed by Tom Fazio on awe-inspiring landscape flanked by both the deep blue of the Atlantic Ocean and 70 crystal clear hues of blues on the Caribbean Sea. The course rewards bold play and delivers stunning scenery at every turn.

Stay in Style

Luxury accommodations complement the premium golf scene at the Westin Punta Cana Resort & Club where lunch at Arena Beach Club is as peaceful as it is delicious, serving local fares like guatapaná ceviche, pork belly guacamole, and gaucho-style skirt steak. Dive into the sea or dessert such as pain perdu and mango lassi. It’s all so exotic.

Four Points by Sheraton Punta Cana Village also serves elite travelers along with Tortuga Bay Punta Cana where Villas sit right on the white sandy beach with four person carts at check in and name tags on bikes for each guest. The villas are a wedge shot from La Cana Golf Club’s number 5 on Tortuga, a par 3 nestled along the shoreline.

Punta Cana Paradisus Palma Real by Meliá is an elegant, all-inclusive adult only option with elegantly modern suites and balconies facing the pool complex and sea beyond. Meandering floral-lined paths lead to a vast plaza with entertainment and artisans, bordered by restaurants serving both Dominican and global cuisine. Next door, the Cocotal Golf & Country Club offers an affordable 27-hole experience across three nines – Benjamina, Hibiscus, and Bougainvillea. Designed by Spanish champion Pepe Gancedo in Floridian style, it is home to many aquatic birds. Named for the coconut trees, one such tree inimitably challenges a green on Hibiscus, right in front and in line with the pin.

Golf Beyond Corales: La Cana & Cap Cana

At La Cana Golf Club, a phenomenal three nines – Arrecife, Ocean and Hacienda- were all designed by PB Dye who lives on number 7 and is often seen, though never by us. Soon, he will expand them into two full 18-hole championship courses named Hacienda and Cana.

Neighboring Cap Cana is another beachside development with nine hotels and the extraordinary Jack Nicklaus Signature course – Punta Espada. Caddies are part of the Dominican experience and Henry had the best advice of any for each swing. “Take your time and hit now.” They speak English but it’s fun to practice your Spanish here where a good strike emits, “Buena bola.” The seaside tranquility of eight joyous hoyas (holes) placed along or over the Caribbean, combine with inner holes lined by nature’s rugged rock outcroppings and lakes for a diverse landscape that is as beautiful as it is deadly, especially when the trade winds blow off the sea. The beauty and challenge make it righteous enough to play through eternity.

Dream On

Dreams Resorts & Spas is a former Margaritaville Hotel in Cap Cana where balconies overlook the serene pools and a glimpse of the wide beach. The sand is soft though there are some coral rocks to beware of when entering so consider bringing water shoes. Nightly music and lively bars make it a favorite for those who want a mix of tranquility and nightlife. Over breakfast, we spotted Miguel Angel Jimenez walking by – a casual reminder that you’re in the company of golf royalty.

Easy Arrivals, Memorable Departures

A line of larger-than-life Dominican doll statues welcome visitors to the modern Punta Cana International Airport en route to quick luggage retrieval. Security checks at customs are simple and efficient. Travel is even easier when Mark Fraser, Golf Sales Manager for Punta Cana arranges VIP status with a lounge and rooftop pool while waiting for your flight. Daily direct flights from New York, Newark and Boston deliver this slice of Caribbean heaven in just a few hours. www.puntacana.com www.godominicanrepublic.com