By Alice and Danny Scott

La Romana sits on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic and is home to some of the Caribbean’s most wonderful resorts. Chief among them is Casa de Campo, an all-encompassing gated golf resort where you receive your own golf cart at check in for your magic carpet ride through 7000 acres of Pete Dye’s kingdom of golf design and Altos de Chavón – a replica16th-century Mediterranean village. They also have a beach, equestrian center, marina and more, which of course comes with an appropriate price tag.

For those seeking a more accessible yet upscale experience, Hilton La Romana delivers in spades. Just minutes away, this all-inclusive resort cleverly divides into two worlds: The Enclave, an adults-only haven and the family-friendly section complete with a water park. Adults from the family side are welcome to enjoy The Enclave refined spaces (sans children), while Enclave guests can explore the family section, which features an infinity pool overlooking the Caribbean.

The beach at Hilton La Romana stretches wide, with separated zones for tranquility and play but all paths lead to the same warm sea. Palms and umbrellas offer restful shade, while the turquoise water invites swimming, snorkeling and boat-watching. Charters depart from the marina to explore Isla Saona, a protected nature reserve known for its postcard-perfect beaches and shallow sandbars.

Culinary Delights

Dining at Hilton La Romana is superior compared to many all-inclusive resorts. Chinola, named for the passion fruit, serves Latin American cuisine grilled over a woodfire. Though protected from the elements, tables are set right on the sand so you can dine with your toes in the beach. Live music and a parade of characters create a festive, immersive atmosphere. Dominicans like to sing, when cleaning rooms or the pool or even while having dinner if the mood strikes.

Right on the beach with waves lapping, special occasion dinners leave indelible memories. A two-piece band set the stage for an intimate group setting and we were encouraged to take a little twirl in the sand. As the sun dipped beyond the sea, fabulous foods were delivered, each course highlighting a different region of the Dominican Republic. Sharing the meal with the engaging General Manager, David Barreiro Canda from Spain, gave the evening a rich backstory in culinary history. Fresh red snapper lightly crisped in a delicate coconut cream sauce was the showstopper.

Golf in La Romana

Golfers rejoice – La Romana is a paradise for the sport. PGA Ocean’s 4, designed by Robert Trent Jones II, is aptly named for its four stunning oceanfront holes. Soon it will become “Ocean’s 4 Plus One” when RTJII returns to extend the 14th hole to reach the Caribbean’s edge. The inner holes, artfully carved around a lake and an island, could earn the nickname “Lago’s 4” for their scenic water play.

Bird watchers as well as golfers flock to DR and on this course, we witnessed a special feat of nature last year, watching weaver birds busily flitting with green reeds artistically sewing their circular nests with their beaks in a catalpa tree which also grows the pods of seeds that are used in maracas. Returning this year, we found the nests fully formed, and the birds busily feeding their babies through tiny holes in the nest bottom.

Roberto Mejias is the new golf sales manager, coming from the Ministry of Tourism and is excited about the future possibilities at PGA Ocean’s 4 and the community development. A unique treat after every round of golf is a cold wet towel and fruity popsicle – very refreshing.

A visit to Dye Fore at Casa de Campo is always special. The Chavon nine dramatically skirts the cliffs above the river while the Marina nine features generous fairways leading to sweeping sea views with opulent villas lining the route.

Culture and History

After lunch at the Italian Piazzetta in Altos de Chavón, take time to tour the village’s cultural gems. Visit the stone church, wander through the Archeology Museum and see the coliseum which seats 5,000 host international performances, including an Abba tribute band. Stop at the Artisan shop before leaving for a handmade Dominican souvenir.

Getting There

La Romana is easily accessible via La Romana International Airport, which is just 10 minutes from Casa de Campo and Hilton La Romana. Alternatively, you can fly into Punta Cana or Santo Domingo, both 1-1.5 hours away by car. Transfers are arranged by resorts.

Whether you’re chasing championship golf, warm Caribbean waters, or culinary adventures with a cultural twist, La Romana offers a rich romance of its own – an escape that seduces with both simplicity and style.

www.godominicanrepublic.com



