“Celebrating Excellence: Hopkinton Wins Prestigious Golf Course Awards”

Exceptionality Personified: Hopkinton Country Club Recognized for its Outstanding Achievements

Not all golf courses are created equal. Some, like the esteemed Hopkinton Country Club in Hopkinton, MA, proudly stand out from the rest. Known affectionately as “The Hop”, this Course of the Year Award for 2025 winner delivers an exceptional golf experience. The recognition comes from the New England Golf Course Owners Association (NEGCOA)—an awarding organization that only rewards first-rate golf courses.

What Makes Hopkinton a Champion

Being named Course of the Year never comes easily. Hopkinton received the recognition because of exemplary performance in four cardinal areas the NEGCOA values: Quality of the Course, Quality of Ownership and Management, Contribution to the Local Community and its Game Contributions.

At the heart of Hopkinton’s operation is Justin Gagne, the Golf Course Superintendent, and his exceptional team. Over the years, they’ve not only maintained this sprawling 127-acre course set in scenic farmland, but they’ve also made continuous improvements to guarantee its outstanding condition. Hopkinton members can always expect nothing short of the best when it comes to their golfing experience.

Innovation and Investment Galore

Hopkinton’s management team, which includes local businessmen Joe Pasquale and Dan McLaughlin, has always been intent on creating the perfect blend of modernity and tradition. They’ve invested significantly in the club’s infrastructure, equipping it with state-of-the-art facilities such as renovated tennis and pickleball complexes, expansive fitness facilities, and enhancements in course lighting, among other things.

Golf For Everyone

Hopkinton Country Club firmly believes in making golf accessible to all, which is why there’s always something for everyone at Hopkinton. Family-friendly initiatives such as the Family Golf Program are regularly held on Saturdays. For younger golf enthusiasts, the Junior League keeps them engaged, and new female golfers find their start through Ladies’ Beginner Clinics.

Giving Back to the Community

Beyond the greens, Hopkinton Country Club holds a steadfast commitment to the community. Since the inception of its charitable foundation in 2010, it has donated over $1.1M to non-profit organizations. Plus, members can also enjoy exciting features such as dog-friendly event days!

A Toast to Hopkinton Country Club

In her praise of Hopkinton, NEGCOA Executive Director Elaine Gebhardt, noted the club’s remarkable achievements. From its diligent upkeep of the course to its keen interest in supporting local charities, Hopkinton truly sets the bar high. But even more, it’s fostering an inclusive environment for golfers across all age brackets, proving it’s not just a golf course—it’s a community.

Gratitude and Humility

JoAnn Parks, Hopkinton’s General Manager, was very gracious in accepting the Golf Course of the Year award but reiterated that it was a team effort, with every staff member playing a crucial role in earning the coveted accolade. David Frem, the president of NEGCOA, hailed the Club for its community engagement and constant quality improvements, while heartily congratulating Hopkinton on its much-deserved win.

Join the Best

As you can see, Hopkinton Country Club does stand out from the pack, and for all the right reasons. Why settle for less when you can enjoy the award-winning experience it offers?

If you’re yet to experience the magic that is Hopkinton Country Club, wait no more. Visit www.hopkintoncc.com to discover more about our greens. Ready to tee off on your journey? Let’s get you started!



