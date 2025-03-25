The New Standard in Golf Precision – The Wingman 800 Series

Setting pulses racing among golf aficionados, Tour Edge, a leading golf gear maker, has unveiled its secret weapon in the precision golfing arsenal – the Wingman 800 Putter Series. This all-new series promises to redefine golfing precision and performance.

Designed for Maximum Performance

The Wingman 800 putters are precision-engineered marvels designed to elevate the game for golfers who won’t settle for anything but the best. The entire series features six advanced putters, each built to enhance stability, generate the perfect feel, and guarantee consistent performance.

One of the standout features is the superb stability. The putters utilize refined technology to maintain a stable putter head all through your stroke. Imagine experiencing a new level of golfing with every putt. Exciting, right?

Improved Look and Feel

The Wingman 800 series goes above and beyond in the aesthetics and comfort department too. The newest offering sports an attractive Navy PVD finish, promising the sleekest looking Wingman putters to date. Plus, higher MOI than its predecessor means a significant improvement in sound and feel at the point of impact, giving you that precise, smooth stroke.

Noteworthy Features

The new series does not hold back on features. Premium construction with soft 304 stainless steel provides enhanced durability and performance. The state-of-the-art VIBRCOR technology incorporates a soft TPU insert behind the thin 431 stainless steel face, which inevitably boosts feel at impact. In addition, the W Precision Milled Face reduces spin for a consistent, straight release.

Targeted weight distribution

With the Wingman 800 Series, Tour Edge has paid attention to optimizing weight distribution. The use of a new aluminium sole plate with a hollow center allows weight to be relocated to the heel and toe, aiding stability and controlled speed across the putter face.

Visual Alignment Assistance

The putter series features a distinctive white alignment stripe that focuses your eyes straight to the center of the putter face. You couldn’t ask for a better visual aid for perfect alignment and accuracy.

Premium Grip and Other Options

Every putter in the series comes equipped with Golf Pride Pro Only Midsize Pistol Grip (81cc), ensuring optimal control for every swing. Furthermore, the series offers different models categorized for Super Max MOI, Max MOI, and High MOI Blade Designs. Each one is designed to cater to a different type of stroke, giving every golfer the chance to find their perfect match.

A World Awaits on April 15, 2025

The Wingman 800 putter series will become available from April 15, 2025, at a retail price of $169.99. As proud as we are about our design and features, we believe that the best judge is the golfer who’s putting with the club. That’s why we can’t wait for the launch date. We are eager to get these fantastic putters into the hands of enthusiastic golfers who are eager to take their game to the next standard of precision and performance.

Ready to Embrace the Change?

If you want to be among the first to experience the game-changing Wingman 800 putter series, then we have great news for you. Visit our website and stay connected with us for more exciting updates surrounding this much-anticipated launch.

So are you ready to transform your game with Tour Edge’s latest innovation? Don’t just wait and watch! When the time comes, be sure to get your hands on one of these putters and start experiencing the new standard of golfing precision.





