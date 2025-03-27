Beloved beachfront hotel promotes ‘Ultimate 20th Anniversary Package’

Los Cabos, Mexico An enchanting oasis of natural beauty and tranquility, the award-winning Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is marking its 20th anniversary with a value-packed vacation package.

Sheltered in a mountain valley and set on a 1.2-mile stretch of pristine Pacific beach 10 minutes from downtown Cabo San Lucas, this romantic and relaxing retreat for adults offers ocean-view accommodations, a wellness-inspired spa, four restaurants, and private beach privileges.

The 201-room property also offers an all-inclusive plan that features Pacifica’s four restaurants in addition to the restaurants at a trio of sister resorts in Cabo San Lucas.

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica’s ‘Ultimate 20th Anniversary Package,’

Designed to delight and surprise guests, includes:

5 days, 4-nights’ accommodations in a deluxe ocean-view room for two

Welcome sparkling wine

Special Chef´s Dinner for two at Peninsula

Private beach dinner for two

20th-anniversary commemorative hand-blown glass heart

Guests celebrating a 20th anniversary or 20th birthday receive a complimentary extra night.

Social media aficionados are not overlooked. Past guests can submit photos of their favorite moments at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica for a chance to win a complimentary 4-day, 3-night stay at the resort. Details can be found on Pueblo Bonito Pacifica’s blog.

Rates for Pueblo Bonito Pacifica’s ‘Ultimate 20th Anniversary Package’ start at $2775.00 and are valid for travel from April 1 to December 22, 2025.

For additional information access the website at pueblobonito.com/resorts/pacifica.

About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts include nine award-winning properties, currently in two destinations, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán. Each of the luxury properties has its own personality, design, and ambiance, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.

In Cabo San Lucas, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano Beach, offer the best location to vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. In Mazatlán, the elegant jewel Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa overlooks the Pacific Ocean and a private beach, while the charming Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán, is in the famous Golden Zone.

The resorts are great for family vacations, wellness, and romantic getaways. For more information visit www.pueblobonito.com, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pueblobonitoresort and follow us on Instagram @pueblobonito.



