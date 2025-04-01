By Alice & Danny Scott

The Destination

On the northwest corner of Georgia stands Lookout Mountain, as in “look out over the vast landscapes” or “look out, don’t trip and fall off the cliff.” The mountain ridge features deep canyons bordered by the Chattahoochee National Forest and extends into the northeast corner of Alabama, reaching into southeast Tennessee. The scenery is stunning in every season, from the delicate wildflowers and vibrant pink and purple shades of redbud trees, azaleas and rhododendrons in spring, to the fall foliage fireworks, the uncertainty of winter and the ecstasy of summer’s greenery and light breezes. Rising Fawn, Georgia on Lookout Mountain, is home to McLemore and epitomes natural tranquility, away from any hustle and bustle with double the tree species of the northeast and many spectacular waterfalls on display.

The Venue

Cloudland at McLemore, Curio Collection by Hilton has been open for a year now, overlooking McLemore Cove – a conserved mountainside with pristine farmland far below. Pictures might be worth a thousand words, but some scenes must be experienced in real life, and this is one of those. Cloudland is a resort for luxury leisure travelers to come and do nothing but be pampered and awestruck by the views, from the moment of entry to the cliffside zero-edge pool, Skyside Bar and Grill, several other restaurants, and on the golf courses. A game lawn, mini green, complimentary speed bikes and hiking trails are interspersed among the relaxation spots. Superior rooms highlight the magnificent resort and mountain panorama with floor to ceiling windows and comfortable seating. Eastside positioning greets the morning sunrises and nighttime sparkles with lights in the pool and stars in the dark sky. Cloudland is very romantic for couples, inspiring for corporate outings and just as ideal for buddy or gal pal trips.

The Golf

At McLemore, Bill Bergin and Rees Jones partnered to redesign the former Canyon Ridge course, renaming it The Highlands, and carved a second 18-hole beauty from scratch, called The Keep. The Craig is in the middle of it all, housing the pro shop and restaurant at the former location of the 18th green of Canyon Ridge. In the exploratory process, Bill descended through the brush, reemerging bloodied and excitedly shouting about a plateau below, where they then created one of the most dramatic finishing holes on earth. Marketing Director Conley Crimmins loves the 17th hole, calling it Christmas Eve for the anticipation of Christmas on the 18th. The steep, switchback path between them is riveting, much like the 6th hole, which is modeled after the nearby Fantastic Pitt – famous for being the deepest vertical cave drop in the continental US. Golf balls disappear over or into crags making every day an Easter Egg hunt.

The Keep is for walking only, in preview play condition. While a cart barn is being built, pushing carts on the long layout is quite a workout. Caddies are wisely available. Five holes run along the ridge, with a hosted halfway house and a swilcan bridge on steroids on number 13. From the 16th you can see Pigeon Mountain and Chattanooga or review the catcher-mitt-shaped course. Make your final putt and carefully approach the precipice for a breathtaking finale, with butterflies flitting in your stomach.

The Cairn is a bonus six-hole par 3 course that skirts the mountain’s edge near The Craig. GM Kyle Speaks says the lit putting green and The Cairn are very popular on long summer nights, with music and cocktails when no one wants to sleep. We found it to be a fun warm-up for the main courses. Beyond McLemore, the Georgia Golf Trail spans the state, featuring many more incredible beach, mountain and lake courses.

And More

Geography and geology shape outdoor experiences such as hiking on the Appalachian Trail or visiting several waterfalls including Singing Sisters on the resort’s access trail and others at Cloudland Canyon State Park, 12 minutes away. More adventurous guests might enjoy white-water rafting, exploring the deepest cave or how about hang gliding? We’ve already checked that off at Kitty Hawk – it was very thrilling! Nearby Chattanooga offers cultural events and festivals, as well as an incline railway and Rock City.

Our Takeaway

McLemore is much more than we imagined. The service is polished with friendly, old-soul hospitality from valets to managers. Comfy accommodations meet every need, and the panoramic cliffside, valley and mountain views are mesmerizing. We are a busy, fast-paced couple, yet we could sit here for hours watching nature.

The Journey

Airports in three states provide flexible flight options. Chattanooga is the closest, just 30 miles away, while Huntsville, Knoxville, Atlanta, Nashville, and Birmingham are between 80 and 140 miles. A conference in Peach Tree Corners, Georgia was our impetus to fly into Atlanta. We then added Georgia Golf Trail’s stops at the Dillard House, Sky Valley, and Valhalla Resort in the Bavarian town of Helen, before the grand finale at McLemore. The “Jawgian” people, scenery and golf never disappoint. www.themclemore.com



