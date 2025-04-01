Golf travelers are once again enthusiastic about international golf travel at destinations across the globe. Growth is being driven by numerous international golf destinations offering some of the best golf travel packages ever. Many are looking for both new up and coming destinations as well as tried and true favorites. Golf travel is all about the overall experience and creating lifelong memories for us all. The secret to great international golf travel is in the details and concierge services from your provider. Planned itineraries that allow for both golf and other interest at your destination are a must. It is critical that you plan early, especially at the most popular golf travel venues to get access to the best possible tee times and accommodations. If you are seeking top destinations such as The Old Course in Scotland, then booking at least 10-12 months ahead is critical.

A new study reveals increasing economic optimism among golfers in the U.S., leading to heightened travel plans for golf enthusiasts. With 81% feeling positive about the economy, many golfers are set to spend more on golf travel, especially in 2025. Iconic global destinations like Scotland and Ireland attract attention, while the Southeastern U.S. gains favor among domestic travelers. The golf tourism market is projected to experience significant growth, highlighting the sport’s influence on local economies and the rising interest in outdoor leisure activities.

Scotland The Home of Golf

There are few places in the world today that all golfers revere more than the historic links in St Andrews, Scotland, at the Home of Golf. This historic place exalts some of golf’s most magical moments in time. Besides being home to the Royal and Ancient Golf Club where all the golf rules abide, it is also the home of the Old Course where more British Opens have been contested in men’s and women’s golf. The Champion Golfer of the Year has been crowned at St Andrews, Scotland on The Old Course 33 times. The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews was founded over 250 years ago in 1754.

Los Cabos, Mexico

There are only a handful of international golf destinations in the world that play host to the PGA Tour. Los Cabos has become one of the Tours new favorites with the World Wide Technology Championship in November each year. Los Cabos commitment to excellence, hospitality, amazing resorts, and home to 18 great new golf courses (12 recognized as the “Best in Mexico” by Golf Digest) have made the destination one of the best in the world, for luxury golf travel. It is no surprise, that Los Cabos has become a global destination for luxury golf vacations.

Costa Navarino, Greece

Costa Navarino is in Messenia in the southwest Peloponnese, it is in one of the most unspoiled and breathtaking landscapes in the Mediterranean. Costa Navarino is currently home to four 5-star premium resorts, four signature 18-hole golf courses, over 40 dining venues, a wide range of sports, outdoor and cultural activities, plus an array of 5-star services. The destination is enriched by Navarino Agora, a curated marketplace and incubator of art and culture that combines shopping, dining and entertainment with cultural happenings.

Ireland’s North and Northwest

The Northwest Region is an unexplored gem, gaining popularity thanks to its inclusion in the Wild Atlantic Way (WAW). This coastal route stretches over 2,600km (1,600 miles), offering breath-taking views. Golfers are treated to some of Ireland’s most striking links courses, each presenting its own unique challenges. The great links courses here are Connemara, Carne, Enniscrone, Co Sligo, Donegal, Nairn and Portnoo, Rosapenna, Portsalon and Ballyliffin. Don’t miss Galway Bay Golf Resort, a must-play course in this captivating landscape.

South Africa: Safari & Golf Combo

South Africa offers a unique blend of safari and golf vacations, allowing you to experience both the wildlife and the challenging courses of the country. From Kruger National Park to the Garden Route, there are numerous options for a memorable trip. South Africa boasts a diverse range of golf courses, from scenic coastal links to courses nestled in mountains and sprawling across the savannahs. Combine your golf trip with wildlife adventures in national parks and game reserves. You can create a custom golf and safari itinerary to suit your interests, whether you’re an avid golfer or a casual player.



