Six of the world’s Top 10 set to compete in LPGA Tour’s return to Utah for Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion, May 1-4, 2025

Early Player Commitments

Early player commitments include a bevy of major championship winners and many more of the LPGA’s biggest stars. Tickets are available at www.BlackDesertEvents.com

The Championship Event

IVINS, Utah– Six of the world’s top 10 women’s golfers highlight a field of early player commitments to the Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion, the exciting new LPGA Tournament set to take place at Black Desert Resort from May 1-4.

Those within the top 10 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings who are committed to compete include American Lilia Vu (World No. 4 and a two-time major champion), Ruoning Yin (World No. 6 and a five-time LPGA Tour winner), Ayake Furue (World No. 7 and the defending Amundi Evian Championship winner), Charley Hull (World No. 8 and a two-time LPGA winner), Haeran Ryu (World No. 9 and the 2023 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year) and Jin Young Ko (World No. 10 and 15-time LPGA Tour winner).

Other top LPGA stars along the early commitments include Minjee Lee (10-time LPGA winner), Brooke Henderson (13-time LPGA winner), three-time major championship winners In Gee Chun and Anna Nordqvist, and last week’s Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass winner, Hyo Joo Kim. The commitment deadline for the 2025 inaugural event is Tuesday, April 22.

Grounds passes and VIP daily tickets for the Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion are available at www.BlackDesertEvents.com.

“We are thrilled about the long list of the LPGA’s top stars who have committed to play in the inaugural Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion,” said Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort. “With such a deep and talented group of top-ranked players, major championship winners and rising stars on the LPGA Tour, no matter where fans go on the golf course they will get to witness the incredible talents of the best golfers in the world. We can’t wait to welcome the LPGA and our fans to experience all that Black Desert Resort and Southern Utah have to offer.”The LPGA Tour makes its much-anticipated arrival at Black Desert Resort, just seven months after the PGA TOUR debuted on the same course in October 2024. This distinction makes Black Desert Resort the only venue in the nation to annually host both a PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour event.

The Black Desert Championship marks the LPGA’s long-awaited return to Utah after more than 60 years, as the world’s best female golfers will take on the new Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course at Black Desert Resort.

The Black Desert Championship, one of two new additions to the 2025 LPGA schedule, marks the historic return of the LPGA Tour to Utah for the first time since the 1964 Riverside Ladies Open at Riverside Country Club in Provo. Boasting a $3 million purse, the tournament ranks among the higher-tier payouts on the LPGA Tour, further emphasizing the resort’s dedication to celebrating women’s golf and delivering a world-class tournament experience.

More tournament information is available at www.BlackDesertEvents.com.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose Members now represent nearly 40 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. The LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and download its mobile apps on Apple or Google Play. Join the social conversation on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.



About the LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour is the world’s leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts more than 32 annual events across 12 countries for over 200 athletes, awarding total prize funds exceeding $129 million and reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. Follow the LPGA Tour on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel.

About Black Desert Resort

Set amidst the vermillion sandstone cliffs and striking black lava beds of Greater Zion, Black Desert Resort is poised to become a premier destination for luxury hospitality, golf, and Southern Utah adventure. Black Desert Resort is anchored by a Tom Weiskopf-designed championship golf course, which will host annual events on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. Set to grand open in Summer 2025, the resort’s first phase will include nearly 800 rooms and suites, seven dining venues, a 15,000-square-foot spa, a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, and 45,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and event space. Future phases will include a water park, more rooms and suites, and many more dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Spanning over 600 acres of scenic landscape, Black Desert Resort will offer easy access to 200+ acres of preserved land and six miles of hiking trails. Reef Capital Partners is developing Black Desert Resort. To learn more, visit www.blackdesertresort.com.