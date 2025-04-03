One of North America’s most prominent golf destinations earns high praise from golfers.



Petoskey, MI – BOYNE Golf, one of North America’s largest golf resort destinations, has been recognized by USA Today as No. 1 among the 10BEST Golf Destinations in the U.S. for a golf getaway. In addition, The Highlands was ranked No. 2 in the 10BEST Golf Resort category.



“It’s an honor to be recognized by USA Today 10BEST, alongside some of the best golf destinations in the country,” said Josh Richter, PGA, Senior Vice President of Golf Operations for BOYNE Golf. “To be ranked No. 1 among these great destinations is a testament to our BOYNE Golf teams from golf professionals, agronomy, lodging, and food and beverage who ensure that our guests have the best golf experience when visiting BOYNE Golf.”





For almost 60 years, BOYNE Golf has been a leader in destination golf – now encompassing 11 courses and three resort properties. Complementing the award-winning golf product are its premier lodging, the Inn at Bay Harbor, located along the scenic shores of Lake Michigan, the beautiful Mountain Grand Lodge and Chalet Edelweiss at Boyne Mountain, and the Main Lodge at The Highlands, which has been transformed into a high-end boutique hotel reminiscent of an English country estate with Scottish Highlands charm.

“Having The Highlands ranked No.2 among all the great golf resorts in the survey is a credit to the combination of luxury lodging, great championship golf, and service,” said Mike Chumbler, President and General Manager at The Highlands. “The resort’s significant investment into the Main Lodge renovations, combined with our ongoing golf course renovations, has elevated the guest experience, which contributed greatly to the overall No.1 ranking for BOYNE Golf.”





Now with five courses, The Highlands offers a perfect golf experience. Groups can check into the lodge and never return to their cars during their stay. Coming this summer is a new short course, Doon Brae, that’s located on the backside of The Highlands Main Lodge. The name Doon Brae, where Doon means going down into a valley, and Brae means steep bank or hillside in Scottish, is fitting as the course routing is set along the hillside that doubles as a ski slope during the winter months. Other courses at The Highlands include The Heather course, Arthur Hills course, The Moor, and the Donald Ross Memorial, which is also undergoing course renovations.



BOYNE Golf’s flagship property, situated along the shores of Lake Michigan, is the nationally recognized Inn at Bay Harbor and Bay Harbor Golf Club, a high-end luxury property located on an old limestone quarry and cement factory site. The Bay Harbor Golf Club, designed by Arthur Hills, offers 27 holes with the award-winning Links/Quarry and Preserve courses. It features a unique combination of open links along the Lake Michigan bluffs, holes flowing in and out of a rock quarry, and through the area’s hardwoods. Nearby Crooked Tree Golf Club is carved through stands of centuries-old hardwoods perched on bluffs overlooking Little Traverse Bay.



The third BOYNE Golf property, Boyne Mountain, is located 30 minutes south of The Highlands. The Mountain features a variety of lodging options, including the Mountain Grand Lodge, condos, and the cool new Chalet Edelweiss located right on the hillside. The two fantastic 18-hole layouts – the Monument and Alpine courses offer outstanding mountainside golf and some of the most spectacular panoramas in the state.



Everett Kircher, who founded Boyne Resorts in 1947 by acquiring 40 acres of land with a modest ski hill for $1, has since become North America’s largest family-owned golf and ski company. A former Michigan state senator said as he accepted $1 from Kircher for the land – “Anybody damn fool enough to want to build a ski hill, well … I’ll give you this property.”



The USA Today 10BEST Golf Destinations and Resorts were carefully curated by a panel of subject matter experts and USA TODAY 10 Best editors before being voted on by the public.



According to USA Today: “Golfers are always ready, if not eager, to check their bags and hop aboard a plane for a round in a beautiful place. And the U.S. is filled with course-rich destinations that beckon golfers to enjoy the sport while surrounded by stunning natural landscapes, such as these 20 spots that have been nominated by an expert panel as the best golf destinations in the country, Beyond the greens, these locales are brimming with luxurious accommodations, gourmet dining spots, and other outdoor recreation opportunities, making them well-rounded getaway spots.”



USA Today also said about the top resorts: “Golf resorts provide the perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and sport — all wrapped up in one stunning and convenient spot. These 10 resorts — nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best in the U.S. — have at least one standout 18-hole course, provide top-notch accommodations and amenities, and offer delicious dining options. They also offer a range of other activities so that the non-golfers along for the getaway have plenty to enjoy as well.”



About BOYNE Golf

BOYNE Golf has been recognized as one of North America’s “Premier Resorts” (Gold) by GOLF Magazine. The Highlands at Harbor Springs, rated the No. 1 Golf Resort for Value by Golf.com, features four championship courses, a new par three-course Doon Brae, and a 27-hole putting course, The Back Yaird. The Heather, the 2019 NGCOA Course of the Year, was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., while Arthur Hills crafted the Hills Course. In addition, the resort features The Donald Ross Memorial, a rendition of the legendary architect’s great holes from around the country, and the always fun Moor course. The Highlands is the perfect buddy trip destination for golfers who like to play as many holes as they can during the long summer daylight hours that northern Michigan features.



The Inn at Bay Harbor and Bay Harbor Golf Club, the premier golf destination’s flagship properties, feature 45 holes, including three golf course combinations designed by Arthur Hills (Links/Quarry, Quarry/Preserve, and Preserve/Links), and the scenic Crooked Tree Golf Club, with one of the most beautiful and iconic hotels in America, all set along a scenic five-mile stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline.

Boyne Mountain not only features two picturesque 18-hole courses (The Monument and The Alpine), along with the charming Mountain Grand Lodge & Spa, it is also the leading family-friendly golf destination in the region with the Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark, junior golf camps, and various kid golf programs. Golf Digest named Boyne Mountain one of its “Top 10 Destinations for Family Golf Trips.”



For more information, visit BOYNEGolf.com.