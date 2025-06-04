Toronto, ON — SQAIRZ, the leader in performance athletic footwear trusted by pro athletes and coaches across the United States, is officially coming to Canada. Beginning June 2, Canadian athletes will have direct access to SQAIRZ’s golf, baseball, and softball shoes through a new warehouse in Toronto.

Coming to Canada marks a major milestone for SQAIRZ

Coming to Canada marks a major milestone for SQAIRZ and a meaningful commitment to athletes north of the border, solving one of the biggest barriers to performance: shipping. “For too long, Canadian athletes have had to deal with long delivery windows, unpredictable duties, and high cross-border costs just to get the footwear they need to compete,” said Bob Winskowicz, Founder and CEO of SQAIRZ. “We’re here to support Canadian players with the same level of speed, service, and access as our U.S. customers.”

With deep roots in science and biomechanics, SQAIRZ footwear has earned worldwide recognition for its role in improving athletic performance through enhanced balance, ground connection, and injury prevention. That’s why MLB players and PGA Tour winners trust SQAIRZ to power their game, and why Canadian athletes deserve the same advantage.

Local Athletes, National Impact

The move into Canada is as much about proximity as it is about performance. From youth baseball tournaments in British Columbia to early-morning tee times in Nova Scotia, SQAIRZ is making it easier for Canadian athletes to play harder, stay healthier, and feel confident in every step.

“We see this as the start of a long-term partnership with Canadian sports communities,” said Winskowicz. “Our reputation in the U.S. is built on performance-driven technology and top-tier customer service, and we’re committed to delivering that same experience to athletes across Canada.”

Shipping Details That Matter

Domestic fulfillment from Toronto

No duties, no international delivery delays

Full access to Canadian-friendly exchanges & returns and top-rated customer support

Canadian customers can begin ordering directly from sqairz.com/en-ca starting June 2 with no cross-border shipping friction.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ is a performance footwear company engineered for serious athletes. With sport-specific designs for golf, baseball, softball, and pickleball, SQAIRZ has been independently proven to increase balance, ground force, and athletic output. Trusted by pros, designed for all. Learn more at sqairz.com.