The Owl’s Nest, New England’s premier vacation resort is once again welcoming guests to connect for 2025 summer season accommodations and vacation packages in The White Mountains of New Hampshire. Come play at the only Jack Nicklaus – designed championship golf course in New Hampshire. Golf at the Owl’s Nest is truly magnificent, and the new Vineyard Course is now open for play after a complete renovation. The 6-million-dollar redesign of the original Geoffrey Cornish layout adds another spectacular 18-hole championship course to the resorts collection along the banks of the Pemigewassett River in Ashland, New Hampshire, just 10 minutes from the Resort. Now guest can enjoy 36 spectacular championship holes of golf at the resort, along with countless other activities and amenities.

Summer Season at The Owls Nest

Get ready to embrace the magic of summer at Owl’s Nest Resort! We’re thrilled to offer a diverse array of exciting activities to make your escape unforgettable. The summer season is a very popular time at the resort for golf, tennis, pickleball, hiking, fun along Lake Harold and enjoy a host of seasonal activities and events at the Nest. Our resort offers a wide array of accommodations for your friends and family, from home rentals to Lakeside Village Suites and guest rooms in our Lakeside Lafayette Lodge. After a full day of outdoor fun Owl’s Nest Resort offers numerous choices of restaurants, sports bars and weekly entertainment. Bring your golf clubs and visit Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar where there are two new aboutGOLF, indoor golf simulators for guest to play at night, while watching the big game.

About our Four-Season Resort

The Owl’s Nest Resort is truly a full four-season resort, so there is never an offseason here at the Nest. The Owl’s Nest Resort is home to 25 racquet courts including 8 clay tennis courts, 13 pickleball courts, and 4 radiant-heated platform tennis courts. The resort’s Lake Harold is the largest man-made recreational lake in New Hampshire. Fishing, boating, swimming, paddleboarding, and other watersports are all offered at the facility. In addition, the resort has added a new Olympic-sized pool and Jacuzzi complex adjacent to the Boathouse. It currently features an outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, boat rentals, indoor and outdoor showers, radiated-heat decks, locker room facilities, and beach access, and a new poolside bar and restaurant.

The resort’s main restaurant, Panorama Six82, is open daily for lunch and dinner, Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar offers games and golf simulators, and Butch’s Brooklyn Deli & Provisions provides snacks, supplies, and lighter fare. If you have gone electric with your ride, there are 10 Tesla superchargers at the resort for quick charging. The SportsNest, home of the golf pro shop, now includes a new WellNest Spa & Rejuvenation Center and a new racquet pro shop with a viewing deck overlooking the championship pickleball courts. The spa provides space for relaxation and replenishment with endless spa treatments, state-of-the-art acoustic sound wave therapy and luxurious massages and facials.

The Owl’s Nest Resort is in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, less than two hours north of Boston and one hour from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The Nest is situated on 600+ acres with spectacular panoramic mountain and forest views. For more information, please visit www.owlsnestresort.com or call 603.726.3076.