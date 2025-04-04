Bernhard Langer to Make Final Masters Appearance with Special Tour Edge Commemorative Gear 

Tour Edge staff player and golf legend Bernhard Langer will make his final appearance at The Masters this April, marking an extraordinary 41st showing at Augusta National.

To honor Langer’s historic career, Tour Edge has created a commemorative 41 Collection themed staff bag and headcovers, which he will carry during the tournament.

The custom bag features a golden bag tag engraved with the years of his Masters appearances, while his 1985 and 1993 victories are highlighted with azaleas on the base of the bag. His headcovers will prominently feature the number 41.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate Bernhard’s final Masters,” said Tour Edge CEO David Glod. “I’ve admired Bernhard for decades, ever since he won his first Masters around the same time I started Tour Edge. It’s an honor to recognize his remarkable career, his lasting legacy, and his incredible success at Augusta. We wish him all the best this week and are incredibly proud to be part of this historic moment.”

Exclusive Fan Giveaway & Special Tribute Video



In celebration of Langer’s final Masters, Tour Edge is partnering with PGA TOUR Superstore for a special giveaway: a Langer-autographed 41 Collection staff bag. Fans can enter via the PGA Tour Superstore and Tour Edge Instagram channels during Masters week for a chance to own this unique piece of golf history.

Additionally, Tour Edge will release an exclusive video featuring Langer reflecting on his Masters legacy, filmed at his home in the lead-up to the tournament.

A One-of-a-Kind Commemorative Gift

As part of this milestone, Tour Edge has also presented Langer with a custom BL Proto Iron head, irons he helped design, engraved with his Masters victories and the number 41, accompanied by an azalea symbol. This exclusive iron is encased in a bespoke shadow box with handcrafted 4 and 1 walnut spline mitered joints, a symbolic nod to his 41st and final Masters appearance.

Langer’s Legacy

Langer’s legendary career extends well beyond Augusta. Holding the all-time PGA TOUR Champions win record with 47 victories, he also set yet another benchmark by winning in 18 consecutive seasons with his victory at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to end the 2024 season.

Remarkably, Langer has shot his age or better 24 times since joining the Tour Edge staff.

“We’re constantly testing and trying new equipment to improve not just my game, which is obviously the main focus for me, but to also help Tour Edge make a better product and stay at the cutting edge of what’s available, so everybody that buys Tour Edge clubs can enjoy the same equipment that I’m enjoying out on tour,” said Langer.

Honoring a Legend at Augusta

As Langer takes his final walk of competitive play at Augusta, Tour Edge is honored to celebrate his legacy and lasting contributions to the game. Fans can follow Tour Edge’s social media channels throughout Masters week for more details on the commemorative giveaway and exclusive video content.