There are few places anywhere that offer a such a complete vacation experience for golf trips, beach vacations, boating vacations and family getaways along the spectacular white sands, and azure crystal waters of the Gulf Coast. Sandestin is simply one of the most magnificent resort properties for living, vacations, conventions and no doubt a future site for professional golf tournaments. The LPGA Cup Finals, a four-person team event, will be held at Sandestin Golf & Resort on October 24-25, 2025, on their Raven and The Link Courses. Presently, Walton County Tourist Development Council is considering a proposal to host a PGA Tour event for five years starting in 2026, that could be held as well at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. The facility is a perfect fit for a major tour event. with over 1250 vacation rentals, hotels, and luxury vacation accommodations and ample services and parking.

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort stands out on the Gulf Coast due to its expansive size, diverse amenities, and convenient location, offering a complete vacation experience with everything from pristine beaches and multiple pools to championship golf courses, shopping, and dining, all within a single, walkable area. There are 30 neighborhoods with 1,600 condominiums , houses, villas, town homes, and hotel accommodations. The accommodations are group into four resort areas: Beachside, Village, Bayside, and Lakeside (formerly Dockside).

Sandestin has two conference centers – Linkside Conference Center and Baytowne Conference Center. The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin is the resort’s central dining and retail venue, with shops and boutiques, restaurants and eateries, and nightlife. The resort has over seven miles of beaches and bay front, four golf courses, 15 tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, children’s programs, a fitness center and spa. It also includes a zip line , carousel , ropes course , and bungee jump . There is also, 15 private tennis courts in hard and Hydrogird clay. The tennis center includes a clubhouse, private tennis courts, ladies’ tennis and children’s offerings, and a tennis shop. Spa Sandestin provides hairstyling , nail design , facials, therapeutic body treatments and massage.

The Sandestin Fitness Center has specialized services and equipment supported by certified instructors. Sandestin has jet skis , canoes , boogie boards , kayaks , pontoon boats , sailing, snorkeling and scuba diving . The Baytowne Marina also offers evening cruises, bay fishing and deep sea fishing .

Golf at Sandestin’s 4 Championship Courses

Sandestin has three public golf courses, plus the semi-private Burnt Pine Golf Course. The Raven Golf Club was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr. and opened for play in March 2000. It has formerly hosted both PGA Champions Tour and Korn Ferry Tour stops. This course meanders through wetlands and is noted for water features, bunkering and fairways lined with tall pines. The Tifeagle greens are fast in speed. Raven plays from 5,060 to 6,931 yards.

Burnt Pine Golf Club was designed by architect Rees Jones , and opened for play in 1994. This 18-hole course winds through wetlands and marshes. The many water features of this course come into play on 14 holes including three holes on the bay. The greens are medium in size and fast in speed with large undulations. Burnt Pine plays from 5,153 to 7,001 yards.

Baytowne Golf Club is Tom Jackson’s second golf course at Sandestin; it opened in 1984 and was renovated in 2005. The rolling fairways of this course are lined with tall pines and lead to large, undulating greens that are moderate in speed.[ citation needed ] Water comes into play on twelve holes and the entire course is heavily bunkered. Baytowne is a par 71 course and plays from 3,002 to 6,804 yards.

The Links Golf Club winds alongside the Choctawhatchee Bay. Designed by architect Tom Jackson, this course opened for play in 1973. The medium-sized greens are moderately undulating and moderate in speed. Water hazards come into play on 14 holes including five holes on the bay. The Links Course plays from 4,969 to 6,710 yards.

While most Golf resorts in Florida shine in the winter months for golf travelers, Sandestin has the best of all worlds here, with a spectacular Summer Season, Fall Season, And Spring Season as well. The extended golf season at the resort allows for great stay and play packages year-round, and extensive rye overseeding makes for beautiful conditions in every season.

Living & Vacation Home Living at Sandestin

Resort living is one of the real estate markets top sectors in the last 20 years. Sandestin can give you the beachfront lifestyle of your choice. You can spend sunny days ankle deep in white sand and warm Emerald Coast waters. If you prefer an active lifestyle Sandestin is for you with four championship golf courses, 15 tennis courts, 19 pools, a marina, and many other activities that will keep you moving from sunrise to sunset.

Since the resort’s waterfront is split between the Gulf of Mexico and the Choctawhatchee Bay there is endless opportunity for boating, fishing, kayaking, jet-skiing and more. If you need to house your boat, there is also ample space to do so at the marina. Your youngest family members will enjoy local themed play areas, nature trails, junior golf and tennis programs, and more. The community encourages younger Sandestin residents to explore their natural surroundings. Teens can hang out with friends at Baytowne Wharf or the Grand Boulevard where there are endless activities for everyone. Home choices are unlimited from beautiful luxury homes, to condo’s, garden homes and beachside residences as well.

About Sandestin

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is a 2,400-acre premier destination resort located in Northwest Florida. Sandestin invites guests to enter its world of 30 charming village neighborhoods featuring condominiums, villas, townhomes and a wide variety of hotel accommodations. The Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is a sprawling property offering direct access to both sandy Miramar Beach and Choctawhatchee Bay. Its 1,250-plus rooms are spread over 2,400 acres and range between standard hotel rooms and upscale multi-bedroom villas and condos with full kitchens and living areas. Divided into dozens of neighborhoods, the resort feels like a town, complete with a shopping mall, over 20 restaurants, several pools, four golf courses, and tons of recreational activities. https://www.sandestin.com



