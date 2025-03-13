Celebrating five years of excellence, this world-class golf facility partners with Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes resort to offer exclusive, value-packed program Los Cabos, Mexico (February 24, 2025) – Solmar Golf Links, the spectacular Greg Norman Signature course in Los Cabos that transitions from desert foothills to massive dunes within earshot of the Pacific, is commemorating its fifth anniversary with the launch of an all-new Stay & Play package designed for avid players. The package offers an unparalleled experience at Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes, the golf club’s on-site upscale resort. Guests can enjoy one round of golf per stay, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, along with access to world-class amenities, exceptional dining, and personalized hospitality. Known for his ‘least-disturbance’ design approach, Norman built a sustainable layout that spans three different ecosystems. Each hole offers a sweeping view of the sea. Existing landforms were integrated into the course, creating an eco-friendly golf experience that flows naturally with the desert-meets-ocean setting. Adding to its prestige, Solmar Golf Links was the first course in Los Cabos to achieve Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary certification in 2021, underscoring its commitment to environmental stewardship. Perched along a pristine coastline just 15 minutes north of Cabo San Lucas, Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes offers a refined retreat. Spacious guest suites, highlighted by elegant coastal décor, are ideal for resting or relaxing between activities. This full-service resort boasts a luxurious spa, infinity pools and a saltwater lagoon with water slides and fun-filled activities for kids of all ages. Guests can enjoy private beach cabanas, a cutting-edge fitness center, hiking and biking trails, and concierge services. Dining options range from signature cuisine at Anica to casual poolside fare, with Meal Plan and European Plan options available. The Stay & Play package includes:

One round of golf per adult, per stay, including golf cart with GPS

Complimentary shuttle service between the hotel and golf course

Food and beverage service at a pair of on-course comfort stations

Access to the practice facility prior to the round, including driving range, short game practice area and large practice putting green

Guests who wish to play additional rounds at Solmar Golf Links will receive a discount on green fees. After the round, players can relax on the open-air verandah at the handsome ranchero-style clubhouse, which serves top-shelf beverages and tasty 19th-Hole fare. The club’s well-stocked golf shop carries stylish sportswear for men and women. For those seeking relaxation, the round of golf in the Stay & Play package can be exchanged for a treatment at the resort’s Spa by the Ocean, where spa-goers can enjoy relaxing massages, facials and rituals. This sanctuary of tranquility is a stone’s throw from the sea and the soothing sound of waves breaking on shore. Guests booking the Stay & Play package can choose from four room types at Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes:

Grand Studio – A spacious 743 square-foot ocean-view suite featuring a private balcony or terrace, fully-equipped kitchen, satellite TV, complimentary Wi-Fi and free parking. Accommodates up to four guests with one King bed and one Queen Murphy bed. Available with a room-only rate or a daily American breakfast option.

Grand Master Suite – A 1,205-square-foot one-bedroom ocean-view suite offering the same amenities as the Grand Studio, with added space for enhanced relaxation.

Two-Bedroom Presidential Suite – A 1,970 square-foot ocean-view retreat with private balcony or terrace, two full bathrooms, one half bathroom, plus a spacious living and dining area. Features include a fully equipped kitchen, satellite TV, complimentary Wi-Fi and free parking. Accommodates up to six guests with one King bed, one Queen Murphy bed, and two double beds.

Two-Bedroom Penthouse – An expansive 2,508 square-foot two-bedroom ocean-view penthouse includes three bathrooms and one half bathroom, along with and all the premium features and options as Presidential Suite.