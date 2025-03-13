Los Cabos, Mexico (February 24, 2025) – Solmar Golf Links, the spectacular Greg Norman Signature course in Los Cabos that transitions from desert foothills to massive dunes within earshot of the Pacific, is commemorating its fifth anniversary with the launch of an all-new Stay & Play package designed for avid players. The package offers an unparalleled experience at Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes, the golf club’s on-site upscale resort. Guests can enjoy one round of golf per stay, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, along with access to world-class amenities, exceptional dining, and personalized hospitality.
Known for his ‘least-disturbance’ design approach, Norman built a sustainable layout that spans three different ecosystems. Each hole offers a sweeping view of the sea. Existing landforms were integrated into the course, creating an eco-friendly golf experience that flows naturally with the desert-meets-ocean setting. Adding to its prestige, Solmar Golf Links was the first course in Los Cabos to achieve Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary certification in 2021, underscoring its commitment to environmental stewardship.
Perched along a pristine coastline just 15 minutes north of Cabo San Lucas, Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes offers a refined retreat. Spacious guest suites, highlighted by elegant coastal décor, are ideal for resting or relaxing between activities. This full-service resort boasts a luxurious spa, infinity pools and a saltwater lagoon with water slides and fun-filled activities for kids of all ages. Guests can enjoy private beach cabanas, a cutting-edge fitness center, hiking and biking trails, and concierge services. Dining options range from signature cuisine at Anica to casual poolside fare, with Meal Plan and European Plan options available.
The Stay & Play package includes:
- One round of golf per adult, per stay, including golf cart with GPS
- Complimentary shuttle service between the hotel and golf course
- Food and beverage service at a pair of on-course comfort stations
- Access to the practice facility prior to the round, including driving range, short game practice area and large practice putting green
After the round, players can relax on the open-air verandah at the handsome ranchero-style clubhouse, which serves top-shelf beverages and tasty 19th-Hole fare. The club’s well-stocked golf shop carries stylish sportswear for men and women.
For those seeking relaxation, the round of golf in the Stay & Play package can be exchanged for a treatment at the resort’s Spa by the Ocean, where spa-goers can enjoy relaxing massages, facials and rituals. This sanctuary of tranquility is a stone’s throw from the sea and the soothing sound of waves breaking on shore.
Guests booking the Stay & Play package can choose from four room types at Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes:
- Grand Studio – A spacious 743 square-foot ocean-view suite featuring a private balcony or terrace, fully-equipped kitchen, satellite TV, complimentary Wi-Fi and free parking. Accommodates up to four guests with one King bed and one Queen Murphy bed. Available with a room-only rate or a daily American breakfast option.
- Grand Master Suite – A 1,205-square-foot one-bedroom ocean-view suite offering the same amenities as the Grand Studio, with added space for enhanced relaxation.
- Two-Bedroom Presidential Suite – A 1,970 square-foot ocean-view retreat with private balcony or terrace, two full bathrooms, one half bathroom, plus a spacious living and dining area. Features include a fully equipped kitchen, satellite TV, complimentary Wi-Fi and free parking. Accommodates up to six guests with one King bed, one Queen Murphy bed, and two double beds.
- Two-Bedroom Penthouse – An expansive 2,508 square-foot two-bedroom ocean-view penthouse includes three bathrooms and one half bathroom, along with and all the premium features and options as Presidential Suite.
Stay & Play golf package rates start at $776.95 USD. For more information or to book, call +18772446926 or visit https://promotions.solmar.com/stayandplay/.
About Solmar Hotels & Resorts
Since 1974, Solmar Hotels & Resorts has been committed to sharing the vision and pioneering spirit that form the foundations of the group and its collection of hotels and resorts. All this focused on the pillar values of dedication, honesty and excellence. For five decades, Solmar Hotels & Resorts has welcomed its guests to its collection of resorts and suites, all located in the most famous beach destination in Baja California Sur. Within the award-winning portfolio are: Grand Solmar Land’s End, Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes, Grand Solmar The Residences, Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa, The Ridge at Playa Grande, and Solmar Resort. The company is proud to offer the best of Baja California Sur, framed by the highest service standards in the hotel industry and the incomparable hospitality of its employees, which is the hallmark of Solmar Hotels & Resorts. For more information about Solmar Hotels & Resorts, visit www.solmar.com and follow us on Instagram.
About Solmar Golf Links
Opened in 2020, Solmar Golf Links is a private, premier Greg Norman Signature course nestled within the 834-acre Solmar Hotels & Resorts community in Cabo San Lucas. Exclusively available to resort guests and residents, this par-72 championship course showcases breathtaking ocean views from every hole, seamlessly integrating windswept dunes, a vibrant cactus forest, and a coastal littoral zone for an unparalleled golfing experience. Inspired by classic British seaside courses, its defining feature is revetted pot bunkers, crafted from recycled European artificial turf. Players enjoy access to a ranchero-style clubhouse, a world-class practice facility, and all-inclusive comfort stations serving Mexican specialties. Recognized for sustainability and excellence, the course is a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary and has been named among the best golf resorts in Mexico and Central America by Golf Digest and Golfweek. For more information, visit solmargolf.com and follow us on Instagram at @solmargolflinks.