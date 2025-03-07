We were asked to review REKS prescription sunglasses when we already loved another brand, but several associates bragged about the lens quality so we said sure, we would try them. Their website has a lot of information and choices but Steve Gilletly, the experienced optician with a solid background in every aspect of lenses gave us a quick in-depth course. We will not pretend to understand it all but here are some snippets of wisdom which you may skip if you wish and proceed to paragraph three.

Understanding Lens Quality

AVI value is how much refraction when light shoots through. Crown glass is the best, but no one makes it. Next best is trivex and lower on the pole is polycarbonate. The more aberration, the less clear the vision. There’s much more to the lessons which we have no intention of passing on here.

All about REKS Lens

Suffice it to say, all their lenses block out 100% UV 400. They have Trivex color boosting especially for golf, which is not as dark as the Kontrast lenses, but we can attest to the brightness of vision through both types. Seeing through rose-colored glasses takes on new meaning with REKS. Not since corrective Lasik surgery decades ago, has the world seemed this vivid. Outlines are more distinct, depth perception is improved, and colors are more vibrant in glaring sunlight while still clear in overcast conditions. All lenses are shatter-resistant in case of errant balls or dropsies.

Frames of REKS Sunglasses

Frames are designed with advanced memory polymer so they can be flexed in all directions and return to their original shape. This means a good fit and they are ten times more impact resistant than glass or plastic. Theindestructibility accounts for a two-year warrantee. Another benefit is the light weight. The combination of beautiful vision and comfort lend to success on the golf course. You might not lower your score, but you will be able to track the ball better, read the greens with more precision and see what you are doing right or wrong.

Try on Program and Satisfaction Guarantee

If you are confused about which frame might look or feel the best or which lens color you subjectively would prefer before investing in prescription lenses, REKS has a Try on program. This is an important part of the business plan to ensure prescription customers’ satisfaction. Heads are different sizes and faces are different shapes so you can pick a couple frames you think will fit best, pay a $30 refundable deposit and they are shipped to your door with a return label. Try them on and select your choices, order and return the samples for the Try on credit. Regular no script sunglasses have a 30-day money back guarantee and the price points minimize risk. Many customers end up buying more pairs for themselves or others.

Cleaning and Maintenance

No lens types are great if they are dirty. Years back our mom was in the hospital after a car accident and thought she was going blind until we cleaned her glasses, voila, cured. REKS includes a spray bottle and cloth inside the protective case for ensured clarity. www.reks.com