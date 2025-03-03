By Alice Scott

Who doesn’t love a penguin? Munsingwear in Minneapolis was producing underwear back in 1955 when they introduced the first iconic golf shirt to America – Original Penguin. As the story goes, Abbot Pederson, a traveling Munsingwear salesman serendipitously bought a penguin in a taxidermy shop after a bar stop and named it Pete. Flying home, he may have knocked back a few too many and knocked Pete’s head off. A sweet stewardess, as they were referred to then, fixed it with a bowtie and said it should be immortalized. So, the playful, Penguin styling fun began.

70 years later, Original Penguin played tribute to their long history of serving golfers with past relics and photos displayed among the new spring fashions in their exhibit booth at the PGA Show in Orlando. The entry scene was a showstopper with photos of the golfing Rat Pack and colorful apparel inviting customers in for examination. Dean Martin and Bob Hope framed with Pete Penguin on their chests mingled with antique bottles of gin and a penguin martini shaker above a table of brightly hued designs. Black Iris and Bright White anchor the spring/summer collections popping with new shades of blues, greens, yellow, coral and pink.

The Penguin’s fun factor continues with Re Original designs for men and modern twists in both men’s and women’s fashions. Pete’s 70th Anniversary Capsule of apparel was inspired by their Munsingwear archive of mid-century designs. Premium fabrication is sustainable while performing for the golfer with elevated 4-way stretch, breathable polos. This stretch facilitates unique flexibility of arms and torso through the golf swing.

Texture was the key word for 2025 among all apparel designers and Original Penguin leads the charge with new rib-based fabrics, ventilation and for shorts, they added a crinkle cargo and jacquard.

Standout bottoms for the gals are comfy and cute. The high waist color block skort with pleats is classy and sassy in the black iris shade. This is a navy version that is indeed reminiscent of my mom’s iris garden. Skinny pink ribbons run down the center front sides to pink inset pleats. Matched with the charm pink or black iris polo, it’s all a golfing gal needs to pack unless weather dictates slacks in which case the tapered trouser with elastic waist fits the bill and fits the body in a soft manner for those flexible swings. The color block short with ribbed waist band is a showy short choice with wide retro leg openings.

Where’s Pete the Penguin in all this attire? He’s prominently featured on the left chest of tops unless he’s on the top back of the women’s solid sun protection shirt. One of their many print designs has a bazillion little Petes, so small you must look closely to see that is what they are. Another print includes a whole tropical vacation scape with Pete on tour. Geometrics, stripes, solids, and more creative prints serve both genders. Top off the outfits with the cute bucket hat or caps with Pete on display.

Original Penguin by Munsingwear has hundreds of playful, winning designs as evidenced by PGA Pro and brand ambassador Brian Campbell who achieved his first PGA Tour victory at the Mexico Open in February.

Original Penguin® is a division of Perry Ellis International with retail stores worldwide and two ecommerce sites – www.originalpenguin.com and www.originalpenguin.co.uk

Happy anniversary Penguin!

#OriginalGoodTime