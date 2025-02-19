Hidden beneath Pinnacle Peak on Happy Valley Road in Scottsdale, Arizona, Jack Nicklaus carved a diamond in the rough desert. In 1982, it was one of the first desert-style courses and held the original skin games in 1983 and ’84 with Jack and fellow legends Gary Player, Tom Watson and Arnold Palmer. Alongside the historic course that annually rates among the highest in Arizona and top 50 in the country, is the first constructed 18-hole putting course designed by Gary Panks.

Desert Highlands’ Exclusivity

Desert Highlands’ golf is exclusively reserved to the Desert Highlands community developed by Lyle Anderson. Any real estate owner within the community is required to become a member at a current price of $190k with a couple thousand dollars in fees per month accompanying the privilege. And it is a privilege indeed, with the mantra, Life is Better at the Peak.

Clubhouse and Amenities

Desert Highlands’ clubhouse is a gathering place for casual meetings and creatively orchestrated member events at Jack’s gastropub and Jack’s Backyard. More sophisticated dining is delivered at The Ventana which means the window, with a stunning view overlooking the desert scape from sunrise to sunset as city lights sparkle far below.

Supplementing the golf games are 13 tennis courts, 4 pickleball courts, fitness center, year-round pool, club lawn and Zen Garden with a fish stocked pond. Clubhouse locker rooms are spacious and well equipped with personalized lockers and snack areas. Ladies’ card groups enjoy the elegant relaxation within. Also well-equipped is the pro shop with all the latest logoed styles for men and women alike.

Upcoming Restoration

In late April, Desert Highlands is embarking on a Golf Course Restoration Project to refresh and preserve the 18 hole and putting courses after 30 years of natural aging effects. They brought Jack Nicklaus Design’s Senior Design Associate, Chad Goetz, ASGCA, to ensure the integrity of the original architecture. Chad says he was 8 or 9 when the first Skins game was televised. He was not a golfer but was surprised when he saw it on TV and thought, Is that a golf course? Over 40 years later, he oversees the $9.8m project, readying it for the next 30 years.

We had the honor of playing Desert Highlands this month with member Bob Campbell and Robert Rodriguez before the renovations begin. Bob was very informative with course and shot directions, warning of slopes and gnarly bunkers. He pointed out where some of the bunkers will be lined by grass for a more natural transition than the current white sand meeting desert gravel. The restoration will include de-vegetation and re-vegetation efforts to enhance the natural desert landscape and resurfacing the original Creeping Bentgrass putting surfaces with updated infrastructure support. Greens have naturally elevated over time and will be resized accordingly. Bunkers will also be rebuilt and resized. Desert drainage will be enhanced throughout, all while preserving the core character of the course.

The Course

The first hole on Desert Highlands sets the stage for that character to shine, with a dramatic downhill drive to the verdant green fairway while saguaros stand guard, as if marching up the hillside. Prickly desert fauna and more trouble lurks offside every fairway with bonneted quails whooping and roadrunners trotting along the way. Seemingly hidden from civilization, the course weaves up and down through the rugged terrain to signature hole 14, the hole that Jack first laid out with Pinnacle Peak prominently featured. Pinnacle Peak is a granite summit that rises 600 feet from the desert floor with archeological significance from the Hohokam era. The surrounding rock formations are mesmerizing with those rocks abutting 15’s short par 3 green.

16’s downhill par 4 delivers an amazing valley view before Jack finishes with challenging back-to-back par 5swhere the final green will be slightly altered for better entertaining members in Jack’s Backyard. As we tallied scores, Bob shared, “it’s easier to break 80 than to finish a round without a double.”

Temperatures are a few refreshing degrees lower than in the main valley of the sun due to the 1900-2400 feet elevation. Layers are key in the winter months and summer afternoon breezes are a comfort in summer months which will be missed this year due to the renovations. Re-opening is expected mid-November and members are excited.

Membership

Joan Sykora, Director of Sales and Member Relations assured there is always a waiting list for real estate and membership. It’s easy to understand why. Desert Highlands is truly a diamond in the rough and we look forward to checking out the renovations. www.deserthighlandsscottsdale.com