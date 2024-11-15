“Embrace the Future with Streetrod’s Luxury Golf Cars”

Streetrod Golf Cars: A Leap into the Future

Have you ever wished your golf car could travel as far as a gasoline-powered counterpart? Your wish is about to become a reality! We bring you some exciting news from the world of luxury golf cars. Streetrod Golf Cars, a company that revels in setting bar-high standards for golf cars and leisure vehicles, is all set to rewrite the rules of range and power.

Unveiling of the New Battery-Powered Beast

As progress is forged forward in the automotive world, so too do the parameters of power source options expand. The same is now true for Streetrod Golf Cars – they are cruising into 2025 with an improved battery choice, specifically, the all-new lithium-ion battery.

Until now, Streetrod’s luxury vehicles featured either gas motors or used lead-acid battery technology. Now, expanding their repertoire, the company has introduced this powerful, efficient, and environmentally friendly option that is set to extend the travel range of their cars beyond what was possible with previous power sources. This is a significant and much-anticipated development for Streetrod’s customer base, who had been craving for both the quietness of a battery-powered motor and the extended range of a gasoline one.

Why Lithium-Ion?

There’s more to this lithium-ion story than just travel range. Compared to their predecessor, these batteries bring in a host of benefits – they have a longer lifespan and are significantly lighter, making your rides smoother and your car’s operation more efficient.

Moreover, Streetrod now offers an astounding 8-year warranty on their new lithium-ion batteries. Yes, you read it right – 8 years! That’s a major leap from their previous one-year warranty. Does it get any better?

Introducing the Line-Up

This new power option is available across all of Streetrod’s models! That includes the Vintage, a car that draws inspiration from the hot-rod design and even extends to a luxurious 8-seat configuration. The high-end LUX, a true depiction of modern luxury in a 6-seat limo setup and the GRIT, a sporty brute built for versatility and performance.

Unmatched Craftsmanship

Apart from the amazing new battery, there is something more that sets Streetrod apart. Their entire vehicle line exemplifies master craftsmanship and the pursuit of perfection. From the fiberglass bodies crafted in America by experienced artisans, to the PPG automotive paint that gives them a show-car quality finish, every detail in a Streetrod car showcases their commitment to quality and performance. The cherry on top is the fully customizable options – talk about bespoke luxury in a golf car!

About Streetrod Golf Cars

For close to three decades, Streetrod Golf Cars has been a leader in the golf and leisure vehicle industry. Their remarkable attention to detail, passion for quality and performance, and unparalleled artisan craftsmanship have resulted in a suite of vehicles that not only perform superbly but are truly a visual feast.

So, if you’re ready to experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and sustainable power in a golf car, call Streetrod now and get ready to ride into the future!



