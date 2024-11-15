SAVE MORE AND STAY LONGER WITH PUEBLO BONITO’S ‘BLACK FRIDAY’ DEALS

Los Cabos, Mexico What is the best day of the year to book a trip to Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts? Today! Now is the time to get a jump on the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

Pueblo Bonito marks the start of this festive season with a special offer that affords guests to save more each time they buy, or as we say, “Save More and Stay Longer in Paradise.” With no blackout dates and a visitation window valid from November 19, 2024, through December 31, 2025, this a deal that should not be missed. Bookings are subject to resort availability.

“This is our best sale of the year and a great opportunity to book at favorable rates with exceptional perks,” said Enrique Gandara, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts.

Nine Pueblo Bonito properties are participating in the Black Friday Sale. In Cabo San Lucas, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. In addition, also within the exclusive Quivira Los Cabos community, stunning three-bedroom Montecristo Villas are perfect for groups of up to eight. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano Beach, are the best choice for vacationers who want to be in the middle of all the Cabo action.

In Mazatlán, the Emerald Estate Villas offer a residential feel, while the elegant Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa offers spacious suites, lush gardens and has a private beach. The charming Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán fronts a lovely beach in the city’s famous Golden Zone. The three resorts are great for both family vacations and romantic getaways.

Finally, the brand-new, upscale Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende, which will open February 15, 2025, is also included in this Black Friday Sale. The opening of this sophisticated property marks the debut of the Pueblo Bonito Vantage brand, whose signature is uniting local traditions with exclusivity, technological comforts, singular experiences, and personalized services.

Black Friday savings are progressive, with rates up to 50% off, plus $450 in spa, golf, and resort credits.

Here’s how it works:

Reservations of three (3) nights receive $225 in credit ($75 spa credit, $75 golf credit, $75 resort credit).

Reservations of four to six (4-6) nights receive $300 in credit ($100 spa credit, $100 golf credit, $100 resort credit).

Reservations of seven + (7) nights receive $450 in credit ($150 spa credit, $150 golf credit, $150 resort credit).

Resort credits may be applied to room category upgrades, private dinners, and private tequila tastings. All are subject to availability.

At the Los Cabos and Mazatlán properties, the spa credit can be applied at Armonia Spa, a sanctuary of wellness that offers rejuvenating treatments and exclusive organic products designed to relax, unwind, and revive. At the Pueblo Bonito Vantage hotel, Aromatica Spa & Wellness is a tranquil oasis that offers exclusive wine-based therapies and lavish holistic care, including facials, massages, and full-body treatments.

In Los Cabos, the golf credit can be applied at Quivira Golf Club, the award-winning, epic Jack Nicklaus Signature course at Land’s End that meanders through huge windswept dunes and along sheer granite cliffs high above the surging sea. Arguably the most daring layout Nicklaus has ever built, the 7,019-yard course offers a thrilling, unforgettable golf experience from start to finish.

Minimum stay of three nights required; only valid with all-inclusive rates. Applies to free cancellation and nonrefundable rates. Spa, golf, and resort credits are per room and are not combinable with other promotions, certificates, or coupons. Room upgrades must be requested at the call center at 1-800-990-8250 or at reservations@pueblobonito.com. Upgrades are subject to availability.

For information or to book the Black Friday Sale, starting at 12:01 a.m. PST on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 (sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024). access this link at https://www.pueblobonito.com/black-friday. Use Promo Code: BLKFRI2024.

For additional information on Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts, access the website at https://www.pueblobonito.com/.

About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts include nine award-winning properties, currently in two destinations, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán, and coming in February 2025, to San Miguel de Allende. Each of the luxury properties has its own personality, design, and ambiance, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.

In Cabo San Lucas, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano beach, have the best to offer vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. In Mazatlán, the elegant jewel Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa overlooks the Pacific Ocean and a private beach, while the charming Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán, is in the famous Golden Zone.

The February 2025 opening of Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende marks the hospitality company’s first European Plan (EP) hotel, which pays homage to the city’s architectural heritage while accentuating guest comfort. Designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, San Miguel de Allende has been named the world’s best city and most enchanting destination by Travel + Leisure.

The resorts are great for family vacations, wellness and romantic getaways. For more information visit www.pueblobonito.com, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pueblobonitoresort and follow us on Instagram @pueblobonito.