Meet Me at the Oasis: Exploring the Hidden Gem of Death Valley

When people think of Death Valley, the name alone conjures images of scorching heat and barren landscapes. But nestled within this extreme environment lies The Oasis at Death Valley, a surprising and lush refuge with Furnace Creek, the world’s lowest golf course in the world. Sitting 213 feet below sea level, it is just one foot above the boiling point of water.

The Attractions of Death Valley National Park

Despite its ominous name, Death Valley National Park is a global tourists’ draw for many reasons. The area’s dramatic landscapes make it a photographer’s paradise, with iconic spots like Zabriskie Point, Artist Drive, and the vast Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America at 282 feet below sea level. Astronomers or stargazers are also in for a treat. Dante’s View is a fun, twisting ride to an elevation of 5,475 feet, where the sunset timed with a full moon rising over the desert, is a breathtaking spectacle. Rooftop telescopes enlighten at the Inn at the Oasis and the Dark Skies Festival in February is always a sellout.

The Golf Experience at The Oasis

Near Badwater Basin is Devil’s Golf Course, not a playable course but a landmark name for the expanse of salty borax crystal trails. Balls placed in the crunchy holes, often the same size as golf balls, are not for swing shots but for more photo ops. Par count would be eternity. But the highlight for golfers at The Oasis is Furnace Creek Golf Course. Established in 1927 as a three-hole course, it’s now a full 18-hole, par 70 course. How low can you go, in score and altitude? Despite being in one of the driest places on earth, the course remains surprisingly green, thanks to an aquifer that provides water for irrigation. Shady Tamarisk trees line fairways bringing dramatic mountain vistas into focus. White roadrunners or coyote cutouts mark the 150-yard lines, and those live creatures are often seen as well.

Accommodations and Hospitality at The Oasis

Hospitality is delivered old west style at The Ranch at Death Valley, which opened in 1933, built by the Borax Company. The Oasis has undergone a significant renovation under new ownership by the Anschutz Corporation. Stay in the upgraded Ranch Rooms along the course, or in the new cozy cottages on palm lined streets, magically lit by the moon, stars and lamps at night. Front porch seating facilitates relaxation and engagement with other guests. Behind a row of oleanders are the stables for riding the dusty trail. Bring your kerchief, hats and boots in season because horses go home during the hot months. There is something for everyone in the frontier town setting with shops, restaurants and an authentic ice cream parlor. Much of Anschutz’s personal Western Art collection is on display throughout The Oasis. You can dine at The Last Kind Words Saloon, enjoy classic dishes and cocktails surrounded by vintage movie posters and taxidermy, or relax in The Ranch 1849 Restaurant while surrounded by historic paintings.

For a more luxurious stay, The Inn at Death Valley, up the hill, reopened in 2018, offering refined accommodations and unparalleled views of the surrounding desert. The Inn’s bedrooms have special amenities and balconies while the 11 Inn Casitas are sweet duplex bungalows for gathering with friends and families inside or out on the community grass with patios and ponds for reflecting and connecting. Hollywood icons like Clark Gable, Elvis Presley, and Marlon Brando once frequented this remote getaway, and modern-day celebrities still visit today.

The Inn Dining Room is an elegant affair with attentive staff ready to serve delectable meals accompanied by the finest libations and wine. Among The Inn’s characters, you might find Gary giving a groovy account of the “famous cats” who have visited, as he has done for 30 years. Lisa can help plan a “Till Death do you Part” wedding or other meeting. Her coach and Managing Director of Sales and Marketing, Randy Wilcott, brings hospitality know how from most recently, the Mandarin Oriental in Las Vegas. The Oasis has a winning team to ensure the best of times.

Relaxing Activities at The Oasis

The Oasis pools are supplied with fresh spring water from the local aquifers, providing a soothing and chemical-free experience, at a steady 80 degrees. The Inn’s gardens are a peaceful retreat, featuring stone walkways, trickling waterfalls, and lush palms—a serene complement to the surrounding desert.

Explore Beyond The Oasis

Beyond The Oasis, you can explore the expansive Death Valley National Park or make day trips to nearby landmarks. Scotty’s Castle, a 1920s Spanish-style mansion, once the home of a colorful wild west character, is slowly reopening after flood damage in 2015.

Getting to The Oasis

Getting to this desert gem is easy. Catch one of the zillion flights into Las Vegas and drive or limo two hours through the beautiful vast desert. Or fly your charter plane directly into the small Death Valley airport.

Beware, if you try wandering there in the summer and run out of water, you may very well perish in the inferno. However, in the fall through spring, The Oasis at Death Valley is a flourishing, adventurous place to meet. Yea though we walked through the valley of death, we look forward to returning for golf and more. For a limited time, book any room at the Inn or stay in one of The Ranch’s new cottages and get a free round of golf to see how low you can go. www.oasisatdeathvalley.com



