Why Heritage Resorts & Golf in Mauritius Is A Golfer’s Dream Destination

If you’re seeking a golf escape that goes beyond the ordinary, Heritage Resorts & Golf in Mauritius is your dream destination. Situated on the south-western shores of the island, you’ll find not only two distinct golf experiences, but also five-star luxury and a playground of unique adventures.

La Réserve Golf Links

Begin your journey at La Réserve Golf Links, the only contemporary links course in the Indian Ocean and one of the most dramatic golfing experiences in the world. Co-designed by former Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, and nestled between rolling mountains and tropical bays, the course boasts panoramic ocean views on every hole. Feel the coastal winds as you descend 200m from the first tee to the 18th green while taking on the challenge of links-style golf, where nature shapes the design, and every shot demands skill, precision, and creativity.

Le Château Golf Course

Then there’s Le Château Golf Course, a stunning tropical parkland layout that’s carefully crafted in the landscaped grounds of a 19th century chateau. Meticulously conditioned year-round, this course offers a more forgiving playing experience with lush scenery, pristine greens and generous fairways that make every round an enjoyable one.

The Complete Golf Experience

What truly sets this World Top 25 golf resort apart isn’t just the two DP World Tour hosting courses – it’s the complete golf experience. Golfers can practice on immaculate grass tee driving ranges, fine tune their putting on the unique 18-hole Himalayan putting green, and sharpen their swing with expert coaching at the Golfzon Leadbetter Academy. There’s even a fun 9-hole short course perfect for a relaxed game with family or friends.

Whether you’re seeking an unforgettable golf trip with friends or looking for a luxurious island escape, Heritage Resorts & Golf is where you’ll find it all.

Ready to tee off in paradise? Discover Heritage Resorts & Golf: heritageresorts.mu

About Heritage Resorts & Golf:

Location: Bel Ombre, Mauritius

Airport: 1 hour from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (hotel transfers available)

Golf: Two 18-hole courses & 9-hole short course

Practice: Two driving ranges, short game areas, 18-hole Himalayan putting green

Coaching: Golfzon Leadbetter Academy

Accommodation: Two five-star hotels (Heritage Le Telfair & Heritage Awali) and private villas (Heritage The Villas)

Food & Drink: 14 on-site restaurants and bars, including Beach Club and kids-only snack-bar

Amenities: Kid’s club, private beach, water sports, nature reserve and spa



