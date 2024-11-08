Heritage Resorts & Golf, Mauritius: Where Luxury Meets Links Golf

Are you dreaming of a tropical escape that combines world-class golf with five-star luxury? Look no further than Heritage Resorts & Golf in Mauritius.

About the Resort

Nestled on the island’s stunning south-western coast, Heritage Resorts & Golf offers more than just two distinct golf experiences, but an entire world of relaxation, adventure and culinary delight.

Accommodation

Stay at one of two five-star beachfront hotels: Heritage Le Telfair, offering refined colonial charm and timeless elegance, or Heritage Awali, with its lively, family-friendly vibe inspired by African culture.

Golf

Golfers are spoiled for choice with two DP World Tour-hosting courses, a 9-hole short course, and world-class practice facilities. La Réserve Golf Links, the only links-style course in the Indian Ocean, offers panoramic ocean views from every hole and a challenging links-inspired layout that tests even seasoned players. Le Château Golf Course, a tropical parkland course, offers a more forgiving round, with its lush landscapes, generous fairways and well-manicured greens.

Beyond the Greens

But what truly sets Heritage Resorts & Golf apart is everything beyond the greens. With 14 on-site restaurants and bars, you’ll never have to venture far for culinary delights, whether you’re in the mood for local Mauritian flavours or exquisite international cuisine.

Leisure and Recreation

For non-golfers, or when you need a break from the course, this playground of adventures offers something for everyone. Enjoy water sports on the private beach, unwind and recharge in the luxury spa, or take advantage of the Kid’s Club, which will keep younger guests entertained, allowing every member of the family to find a moment of serenity.

A Perfect Escape

From the moment you arrive, you’ll discover that Heritage Resorts & Golf has everything you need for the ultimate island escape, right on your doorstep.

Escape to paradise at Heritage Resorts & Golf. Plan your stay at heritageresorts.mu



