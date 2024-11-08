Award-winning debut: La Réserve Golf Links, Mauritius, celebrates dual success

On the eve of its first anniversary, La Réserve Golf Links, at Heritage Golf Club, Mauritius, has been recognised by leading international trade publication Golf Inc. for its architect-designed clubhouse, taking top honours in the Public Course New Construction category.

Dual Accolades for La Réserve

This accolade follows an honourable mention in the Development of the Year category for the Indian Ocean’s first and only contemporary links-style course, further enhancing the club’s growing reputation as a World Top 25 Golf Resort.

Golfing Experience at Heritage Resorts & Golf

Situated within Heritage Resorts & Golf, on the southwestern coast of Mauritius, La Réserve Golf Links offers panoramic ocean views from every hole and a layout that embraces the rugged natural landscape, delivering pure golfing drama.

Sustainable Architecture

The award-winning clubhouse, designed by renowned French architects Perrot & Richard, seamlessly integrates sustainability with striking architecture. Using raw materials like stone and wood, the design minimises environmental impact while immersing players in the island’s natural beauty.

Architect Florent Richard commented: “Nature’s duality inspired us to create a lasting vision for La Réserve Golf Links. By thoughtfully using available materials, such as volcanic stone for the facades and endemic plants for the interior garden, we’ve designed an elegant and functional space that complements the natural landscape and enhances the experience for players.”

Commitment to Sustainability

This commitment to sustainability led La Réserve Golf Links to become the first course in the African region to achieve GEO Certified® Development Status, a global symbol of environmentally and socially responsible golf.

Entries for Golf Inc.’s awards were judged on various criteria, including design innovation, environmental integration, efficiency, aesthetics and vision.

The Golf Inc. judges praised the clubhouse for its ability to harmonise with the landscape, calling it: “A minimalist yet impactful design that celebrates the surrounding views and integrates beautifully with the natural environment.”

Raoul Maurel, Chief Operations Officer at Heritage Resorts & Golf, shared his pride in the recent recognitions: “These awards are testament to our commitment to both excellence and sustainability. Perrot & Richard have designed a one-of-a-kind clubhouse experience that has quickly become one of our residents’ preferred venues, adding to our 12 exceptional restaurants at Heritage Resorts & Golf. Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen and renowned architect Peter Matkovich took inspiration from the open spaces of traditional seaside links to create an unrivalled golfing experience at La Réserve Golf Links that deeply connects players with nature.”

Celebrating 25 Years of Heritage Resorts & Golf Club

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Heritage Resorts & Golf Club, is one of the world’s most sought-after golf destinations and the Indian Ocean’s only 45-hole golf destination.

Comprising two luxury beachside resorts, villas and a 19th-century chateau, as well as offering two distinct experiences of lush natural beauty and pure golfing drama, Heritage Resorts & Golf is rapidly establishing itself as a must-visit destination for discerning international golf travelers. For more information, visit heritageresorts.mu.





