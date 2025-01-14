PEBBLE BEACH, CALIF. (January 13, 2025) – Pebble Beach Company has unveiled the timeline for its highly-anticipated renovation of The Links at Spanish Bay. The golf course will close on March 18, 2026, and reopen in the Spring of 2027, a few months before the U.S. Open will be contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the seventh time.



During the closure, Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner, and Hanse Golf Course Design (“HGCD”) will lead the construction process with the goal to elevate the 40-year-old course to the pedigree of the other championship courses in the Del Monte Forest. Hanse’s guiding tenets will be to transform Spanish Bay from an 1980s-era Scottish-inspired links to a modern California Coastal masterpiece while remaining within the existing development footprint. The renovation will also further enhance the golf course’s environmental standing and upgrade its infrastructure for the next generation.



“Working with Pebble Beach Company in a world-class setting like this is a can’t miss opportunity for our team,” said Hanse, President and Lead Designer of HGCD. “Golf on the Monterey Peninsula is an unrivaled experience, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to put our stamp on one of the most spectacular backdrops in the world.



”With a portfolio that includes highly-acclaimed courses at Ladera and Lake Merced – which won awards in 2023 for Best New Private and Best Transformation, respectively – in addition to Los Angeles CC (North), Ohoopee Match Club, PGA Frisco (East), and many others, HGCD brings a proven track record to North America’s No. 1 golf resort.



“The focus of this project is to further enhance the golf experience at Pebble Beach Resorts,” added David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. “Partnering with Gil, Jim, and their team gives us the utmost confidence that Spanish Bay will be a ‘must play’ on par with its fellow courses.”



Also included in the project scope is a reconstruction of the iconic Spanish Bay boardwalk, which had been damaged in recent storms. The boardwalk provides public coastal access and majestic views between the golf course and beach. That project will begin in the Spring of 2025.



More information on these projects will be shared throughout the process on Pebble Beach's website and social channels. For general information about Pebble Beach Resorts, visit www.pebblebeach.com or follow Pebble Beach on Facebook and Instagram.



Formed in 1993 by founder Gil Hanse, who was joined in 1995 by partner Jim Wagner, Hanse Golf Course Design has patiently nurtured its reputation and its craft to arrive at a position of designing and restoring some of the finest golf courses in the world.