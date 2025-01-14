Line extension includes NEW Phantom 5.2 and 7.2 models along with left-handed versions of the Phantom 5, 11 and 11 Long Design models.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (Jan. 14, 2025) – Scotty Cameron adds five new configurations to the Phantom mallet putter lineup, introducing the NEW tour-inspired Phantom 5.2 and Phantom 7.2 models to the mallet family, as well as offering the Phantom 5, Phantom 11 and Phantom 11 Long Design models in left-handed setups for the first time.

The all-new Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.2 and 7.2 putters, featuring the popular wingback Phantom 5 and Phantom 7 mallet head shapes, are crafted with an I-beam-style plumbing neck. The plumbing neck setup provides players with alternative toe flow properties and alignment benefits to the shaft and neck configurations already offered in the Phantom lineup.

Joining the Phantom 5.2 and 7.2 in the lineup are three new left-handed offerings for 2025: the Phantom 5, Phantom 11 and Phantom 11 Long Design. The Phantom 5, a compact, winged mallet, features a near-face balanced setup with a mid-bend shaft. The Phantom 11 is a face balanced, high-MOI, multi-material mallet, while the Phantom 11 Long Design shares the same head shape but is built to a 38-inch counterbalanced configuration with a longer and heavier grip, a stiffer mid-bend shaft and a heavier headweight.

All five new offerings will be available in Titleist authorized golf shops beginning February 14, 2025.

QUOTING FOUNDER AND MASTER CRAFTSMAN SCOTTY CAMERON:

“The Phantom 5.2 and 7.2 models come directly from our team’s work on the worldwide professional tours with some of the most discerning players in the game. As the demand for mallet putters has increased, so have the requests for different configurations of our models. The plumbing neck is a familiar, confidence-inspiring design to so many players, so its inclusion on the Phantom 5 and 7 putters is a natural evolution for both models. In addition, we wanted to add more left-handed putters to our lineup. We felt that the Phantom 5, 11 and 11 Long Design models gave our left-handed golfers a range of options with three unique setups.”

SENIOR DIRECTOR OF PUTTER R&D AUSTIE ROLLINSON ON PLUMBING NECK-MALLET CONFIGURATIONS:

“The combination of the plumbing neck and our Phantom mallet shapes has become increasingly popular on tour, and we’ve learned a lot about its benefits from listening to players like Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and Davis Riley who have used this style of putter on Tour. It’s a great setup for players coming from a blade into a mallet, or really for any golfer looking for blade-like feel and alignment with the benefits of a larger head.”



PHANTOM 5.2 AND 7.2 MODEL OVERVIEW

• Phantom 5.2: Built on the tour-proven Phantom 5 head shape, a compact mallet that features refined wing angles and sight dot alignment, the Phantom 5.2 has a new I-beam-style plumbing neck, designed for slightly more toe flow than the mid-bend shaft of the Phantom 5 model but slightly less toe flow than the jet neck of the Phantom 5.5. The familiar lines and angles of the plumbing neck also provide additional body alignment assistance at address.

• Phantom 7.2: The Phantom 7 head shape, with its longer wings and dual-purpose “rail” alignment, is now offered with a new I-beam-style plumbing neck in the 7.2 model. The configuration offers alignment, stability and MOI and delivers the same performance benefits of a plumbing-style neck as does the 5.2.

LEFT-HANDED MODEL OVERVIEW

• Phantom 5: The near-face balanced, compact wingback mallet features sight dot alignment and a mid-bend shaft. It is crafted with a 303 stainless steel face and an aluminum sole plate.

• Phantom 11: The Phantom 11 is a high-MOI, face-balanced mallet with a mid-bend shaft and arrow alignment features. Its multi-material construction consists of a solid precision milled 303 stainless steel face, topline, body and wings that are integrated with an aluminum flange and sole component.

• Phantom 11 Long Design: Built longer with a stiffer, 38-inch mid-bend shaft and a heavier head equipped with tungsten sole weights, the Phantom 11 Long Design is designed to help quiet the player’s hands and engage the shoulders for a smoother putting stroke.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

The new Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.2, 7.2 and left-handed Phantom 5, 11 and 11 Long Design putters will be available in golf shops worldwide beginning February 14, 2025. MAP: $449/$499 (Long Design) www.scottycameron.com