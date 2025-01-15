Premier oceanfront getaway is primed to pamper couples



Los Cabos, Mexico (January 14, 2025) – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love and romance are in the air in Los Cabos, the hottest destination in Latin America.

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort

Situated at the tip of the Baja Peninsula where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort—an adults-only beachfront property listed among “The World’s Most Romantic All-Inclusive Resorts” by _Travel + Leisure_—is beckoning couples with a range of irresistible amenities and offers.

The 201-room resort, sheltered in a mountain valley 10 minutes from the party capital of Cabo San Lucas, fronts a glorious 1.2-mile stretch of virgin beach. This beach is set with shaded day lounges where couples can relax within earshot of the surf. Butlers are on hand to deliver food and refreshments.

An enchanting oasis at Pacifica

An enchanting oasis, Pacifica offers couples a range of full-service facilities and amenities, including four restaurants led by Peninsula, renowned for its regional Baja cuisine and dreamy beachfront setting. There’s also the wellness-inspired Armonia Spa, a sanctuary of tranquility where an exclusive line of organic products is used in all treatments; and splendid guest accommodations, each with a spacious ocean-view balcony or terrace.

In addition to Pacifica’s four on-site restaurants, the resort’s deluxe all-inclusive plan includes access to 27 dining outlets at sister resorts within the Quivira Los Cabos resort community and at a pair of hotels on Medano Beach in Cabo San Lucas.

Romance at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort

Romantic options and one-of-a-kind experiences abound at this dazzling desert-meets-sea hideaway throughout February, including:

Sparkling wine in room upon arrival

Relaxing couples massage at the award-winning Armonia Spa

Private dinner for two under the stars on the beach

A Mexican _Serenata_, a romantic serenade by a three-piece band

Guided tequila or mezcal mixology session

Complimentary gourmet confections at _El Chocolate_ at The Market at Quivira

Sunset cocktails at the top-of-the-world, Instagram-worthy Sky Pool at Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach

Keepsake glass heart made by the San Miguel Blown Glass Factory from recycled bottles sourced from Pueblo Bonito Resorts, completing a circle of sustainability

Couples can rev up the romance with a stay in the beautifully appointed Towers at Pacifica, a luxurious resort-within-a-resort, and enjoy enhanced experiences. These range from a private plunge pool suite and 24-hour butler service to preferred seating at all restaurants and exclusive access to the oceanfront VIP Whalewatcher’s Lounge. The lounge’s spacious outdoor deck is a perfect place to spot spouting and breaching humpback whales throughout February.

With Cupid’s arrow ready, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the perfect place to a place to escape the workaday world to celebrate romance–or rekindle the flame.

For additional information on Pueblo Bonito Pacífica Golf & Spa Resort, access the website.

About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts include nine award-winning properties, currently in two destinations, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán, and coming in February 2025, to San Miguel de Allende. Each of the luxury properties has its own personality, design, and ambiance, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.

In Cabo San Lucas, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano beach, have the best to offer vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. In Mazatlán, the elegant jewel Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa overlooks the Pacific Ocean and a private beach, while the charming Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán, is in the famous Golden Zone.

The February 2025 opening of Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende marks the hospitality company’s first European Plan (EP) hotel, which pays homage to the city’s architectural heritage while accentuating guest comfort. Designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, San Miguel de Allende has been named the world’s best city and most enchanting destination by _Travel + Leisure_ visit www.pueblobonito.com.