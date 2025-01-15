Lineup delivers increased stability and CG adjustability in three distinct setups

CARLSBAD, Calif. (Jan. 15, 2025) – Building on the Generational Technology of the new GT drivers and fairways, Titleist adds to its family of metalwoods with the introduction of the all-new GT1, GT2 and GT3 hybrids. The new lineup offers improved stability and forgiveness along with new flat-weight adjustability, giving fitters and golfers greater control over center of gravity (CG) placement to dial in ball flight and launch conditions. All three models, each uniquely designed for a different player profile, offer higher inertia setups than the prior generation along with refined shapes to improve playability.

The new GT1 hybrid is the highest-launching model in the lineup, featuring a lightweight, high-MOI configuration and new forward-aft weight settings to control launch conditions. New GT2 hybrids feature a refined, playable shape and the highest total MOI across the lineup, making them an exceptionally forgiving and consistent long-iron replacement. The new GT3 model has a more compact, iron-like profile, offering workability with increased forgiveness. Both GT2 and GT3 hybrids feature all-new heel-toe CG adjustability to optimize speed, launch and shot shape.

GT1, GT2 and GT3 hybrids will be available for pre-sale on February 4 and will be available in golf shops worldwide beginning February 21.

HIGH-MOI DESIGNS

“When we set out to improve our hybrid lineup, one of the first things we looked at in terms of our design goals was stability,” said Tom Bennett, Principal Product Manager, Titleist Metalwood R&D. “Hybrid forgiveness is particularly important because for most players, these are scoring clubs. Eliminating excessive distance drop-off is a huge benefit not just off the tee, but maybe even more so in approaching the green.”

Greater stability was unlocked through higher-MOI designs across the board. GT1 hybrids offer dual CG positions with new forward-aft weight adjustability, and the models feature increased MOI by 5 percent compared to TSR1 hybrids with the heavier, 11-gram weight in its stock, aft position. The heavy weight can be flipped to the front to lower launch and spin, but it remains an ultra-high MOI setup with similar inertia properties to TSR1. GT2 hybrids, which feature the highest total MOI in the lineup, have a 10 percent MOI increase compared to TSR2, while GT3 hybrids have a 15 percent increase from TSR3, despite being 6 percent smaller in size. The result is the most stable and forgiving hybrid lineup Titleist has ever created.

NEW CG ADJUSTABILITY



“The next question we asked ourselves in the design process was, ‘how do we really optimize performance for the player?’” said Bennett. “We wanted golfers to unlock the best possible performance out of these models through the fitting process. With the forward-aft adjustable weights on GT1 and the heel-toe adjustable weights on GT2 and GT3, we’ve added a considerable amount of customization to each model, which will go a long way in dialing in launch conditions and ball flight.”

CG position in the stock setup for all three models is controlled by the position of an 11-gram flat weight and a 5-gram flat weight. In GT1, the 11-gram weight comes stock in the aft position, with the 5-gram weight in the forward position. When the weights are flipped, golfers can unlock a lower-launching, lower-spinning GT1 hybrid setup.

GT2 and GT3 hybrids offer a heel-toe weighting system, with the neutral stock setup positioning the 11-gram weight in the heel and the 5-gram weight in the toe. Flipping the weights to position the heavy weight in the toe and the lighter weight in the heel allows for a more fade-biased setup and aligns the CG with an impact location slightly on the toe side of face center, where many players tend to impact the ball. Aligning the CG with a player’s typical impact location in the fitting process can optimize performance by unlocking significant ball speed gains, as well as higher launch, lower spin and straighter ball flight.

In addition to the 11-gram and 5-gram flat weights that come standard, fitters are equipped with 3-gram, 7-gram, 9-gram and 13-gram weights for even more control over the CG setting. There are six different weight combinations in total at the standard headweight, ranging from a 13-gram and 3-gram setup for the most significant CG shift to a 9-gram and 7-gram setup for the most minimal shift.

Total headweight can be customized from -6 grams to +6 grams, also in 2-gram increments.

REFINED SHAPING

Each of the three new GT hybrid models feature refinements to their shape to improve performance. GT1 has a longer face from heel to toe than its predecessor, helping retain speed on off-center strikes and adding forgiveness. Inspired by feedback from tour players, GT2 has a sleeker profile than TSR2, and it features a flatter leader edge that sits flush to the turf, similar to GT fairways. GT3’s profile has a smaller footprint than that of TSR3, and like GT2, has a flatter leading edge, which helps playability off the turf and improves performance on low-impact strikes.

MODEL OVERVIEWS

GT1 HYBRID

The highest-launching model in the lineup, GT1 offers tremendous forgiveness and playability for players looking for higher flight and mid-spin performance. Its lightweight configuration is designed to benefit the moderate swing speed player, and it is available in a standard build through custom order. The new forward-aft flat-weight adjustability gives fitters and golfers more control over launch and spin, and GT1 features a confidence-inspiring profile at address.

GT1 hybrids also feature a .335” tip section to accommodate a fairway shaft. The fairway shafts play softer, and their balance point is higher than that of a hybrid shaft, helping to facilitate high launch and decrease swingweight. GT1 hybrids are also available with a .370” tip section and the same hybrid shaft selection as GT2 and GT3 through custom order.

Specs:

Lofts: 20.0, 23.0, 26.0, 29.0 (RH and LH)

Head volumes: 138cc, 138cc, 133cc, 133cc

Standard lengths: 40.5”, 40”, 39.5”, 39” (1” under standard for Women’s, 2” under for Junior)

Standard lies: 57.5, 58.0, 58.5, 59.0

Weight options: 11 Gram (Aft) / 5 Gram (Forward), with +6, +4, +2, -2, -4, -6 options

SureFit Hosel

GT2 HYBRID

The GT2 hybrid features the highest total MOI across the lineup, offering exceptional stability and forgiveness. GT2 delivers a high ball flight and is packaged in a sleeker, refined profile with a flatter sole design that sits flush to the turf. Its heel-toe CG adjustability allows fitters and golfers to position weights optimally, dialing in ball flight and launch conditions.

Specs:

Lofts: 18.0, 21.0, 24.0 (RH and LH)

Head volumes: 138cc, 138cc, 133cc, 133cc

Standard lengths: 40.5”, 40”, 39.5” (1” under standard for Women’s, 2” under for Junior)

Standard lies: 57.0, 57.5, 58.0

Weight options: 11 Gram (Heel) / 5 Gram (Toe), with +6, +4, +2, -2, -4, -6 options

SureFit Hosel

GT3 HYBRID

The GT3 model offers exceptional workability and forgiveness along with a mid-high ball flight. It features a smaller, more iron-like profile, yet GT3’s improved perimeter weighting boosts MOI considerably compared to the prior generation. GT3 features the same heel-toe CG adjustability as GT2, providing fitters and golfers the opportunity to optimize their weighting setup.

Specs: