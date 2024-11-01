REKS Prescription Golf Eyewear

For many golfers today finding the right golf eyewear and sunglasses can be very difficult. It becomes even more complex when you have a progressive lens or an astigmatism. As many golfers know using progressive lenses with astigmatism for golf glasses is generally considered a challenge because the design of progressive lenses, which are meant for various distances, can cause significant distortion when looking down at a golf ball, especially when combined with astigmatism, making it difficult to accurately judge distance and alignment. In most cases, suppliers of golf glasses and sunglasses, recommend single-vision lenses specifically for golf and choose a single prescription setting, that will perform in most situation on the course. Often this solution is adequate overall, but for putting and green reading, many players find issues with overall performance.

Finding the Right Golf Eyewear

Many golfers through frustration try numerous brands of eyewear looking for a solution but continue to find issue with even the most expensive eyewear that claim they specialize in providing the very best corrective glasses and sunglasses for golf. For years most of us sought solution from our optometrist, asking them to make lenses that would function specifically for our golf game. As I have learned and I am sure many of you have as well, this solution is just not perfect, unless you are fortunate to have a doctor who is an avid golfer and has taken the time to research the technology, performance and comfort needed by golfers.

Looking for Quality, Performance and Comfort

Making the search even more difficult, today there are literally dozens of golf eyewear companies in the market at almost every price point. I have heard countless times from countless players in the game, from amateurs to professionals, I love the style and look of my golf glasses, but I wish they performed better. My take on this is simple, most choose a brand name, and acquire for fashion first and performance and comfort last. There is no doubt this is utterly ridiculous and is not part of the problem or a solution. Looking good is important, but seeing well is vital to the game of golf, so if you want to improve your golf game, improve your eyewear, its simple really. It’s not about the brand, it’s about the technician making your glasses to provide you with a personal solution, making prescription golf eyewear to work for you.

REKS Golf and Sport Eyewear

REKS is a USA based performance sport eyewear supplier. specializing in high-definition prescription eyewear with a focus on durability and visual performance enhancement. The company offers a range of sunglasses, eyeglasses, and ski goggles featuring unbreakable frames and Trivex Color Boosting lens technology. REKS primarily caters to customers with active lifestyles who require sturdy, high-performance vision solutions. They based in Boca Raton, Florida and provide proprietary sport specific lens designs that are shatter-resistant and offer 100% UV 400 protection. They have rated as one of the top eyewear suppliers for golf, pickleball and snow sports. The most notable thing about REKS is their attention to detail when it comes to prescription golf eyewear, they understand no two people are alike and no two prescriptions are the same. If you order from them and send your script in you are likely to get questions to ensure eyeglasses are made correctly in their US based labs.

RKS Unmatched Clarity and Comfort for Golfers

There revolutionary golf eyewear is designed to elevate your game and enhance your vision on the golf course. They understand the unique demands of golfers, offering eyewear that combines both style and functionality tailored specifically for the sport. Unlike standard sunglasses that often feature dark lenses and heavy frames, there glasses are equipped with Trivex Color-Boosting lenses that enhance visual clarity and contrast, allowing you to track the ball effortlessly and read greens with precision. This innovative lens technology not only boosts colors but also sharpens your vision, ensuring you never lose sight of the ball in flight. They are also light and built with unbreakable frames. They offer diverse range of styles including models with rimless bottom frames that minimize distractions during play.




