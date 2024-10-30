“Myrtle Beach Golf Championship: A Global Gathering and Economic Boost”

Myrtle Beach: The Home of the Grand Golf Championship

Mention Myrtle Beach to any golf enthusiast, and their eyes are sure to light up with excitement as the 41st annual Play Golf Myrtle Beach World Amateur Championship, truly, the largest golf tournament in the world unfolds.

Contributing to the Local Economy

The championship brings not only the sport’s most avid fans but also a significant economic surge. The impact is estimated to be a $17.1 million boost to the local economy, consisting of $11.1 million in direct impact and $6 million from additional spending. Myrtle Beach’s status as the Golf Capital of the World comes alive each year during this event.

A Gathering of Global Golfers

This year, we saw an impressive turnout of 2,971 players hailing from 49 states and 17 countries, reinforcing Myrtle Beach’s global golf destination status. A remarkable 94% of the players and their guests made the journey to Myrtle Beach from outside the counties of Brunswick, Horry, and Georgetown.

Embracing Diversity on the Green

The playing field was diverse-ranging from 17-year-old enthusiasts to seasoned golfers aged 91. We also met attendees from far corners of the globe. The power of this tournament embraced individuals of all ages, skill levels, and hometowns.

Games, Entertainment, and a Unique Experience

Competitions aside, the World’s Largest 19th Hole experience provided plenty of extracurricular activities for participants and their guests. The Myrtle Beach Convention Center was transformed into an entertainment hotspot, featuring complimentary food and drinks, interactive games, and live entertainment. Visitors had the opportunity to create lasting memories with old friends and make new acquaintances amidst the excitement of the tournament.

Celebrating Another Successful Year

Thanks to the well-organized tournament operations and memorable Myrtle Beach golf experience, this year’s event was an incredible success, attracting golfers worldwide. The event ended on a high note with Upendra Modak, a Charlotte, N.C., resident outshining the formidable field of 60 flight winners to become the new World Champion.

The Future Foreseen

With over 20,000 hotel room nights booked and more than 12,000 rounds of competitive golf, the Play Golf Myrtle Beach World Amateur Championship is undoubtedly a tentpole event for Myrtle Beach and South Carolina. Looking forward to meeting everyone again at the next championship from August 25-29, 2025.

Book Your Place at the Next Big Event

Mark your calendar and prepare to be part of the most anticipated golf event in 2025. For more information, and to learn how you can participate, visit MyrtleBeachWorldAm.com.