2024 ROSEWOOD CUP TOURNAMENT RAISES $50,000 FOR LOCAL CANCER TREATMENT CENTER

Rosewood Bermuda’s annual golf event celebrates record-breaking ticket sales, powered by local sponsors and community partnerships

TUCKERS POINT, BERMUDA– Rosewood Bermuda, the island’s premier luxury resort, raised $50,000 in charitable donations during the annual Rosewood Cup which took place from Oct. 11-13, 2024. This prestigious tournament, held at Tucker’s Point Golf Club, is supported by title sponsors Rosewood Hotels, Gosling’s, BermudAir and Skyport was filled with competitive play, community support and exclusive auction items alongside notable figures and residents in attendance. Funds were donated to P.A.L.S., a Bermudian organization dedicated to improving cancer patients’ physical, emotional and social well-being during treatment.

“P.A.L.S. is an esteemed organization with a mission to provide critical care and resources to cancer patients across Bermuda,” said Andrew Archibald, managing director at Rosewood Bermuda. “The $50,000 raised through this year’s Rosewood Cup will directly impact the lives of patients and their families. This achievement reflects the strong partnerships we’ve built with our sponsors and the unwavering support from the local community.”

The 2024 Cup hosted a record-breaking number of participants including 32 duos and totaling 64 players. Over two days, these participants played across 32 holes and over 6,200 yards. First-place winners, Jeff Amaral and Robert Mason, were recognized for the highest total score of 123 and prized with luxurious travel accommodations to The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel with round-trip BermudAir business class tickets and the ability to select the 2025 Rosewood Cup charity.

In addition to the tournament play, The Rosewood Cup held several initiatives to raise money on-site including a silent auction with 100% of the proceeds being donated towards P.A.L.S. The silent auction featured exclusive stays and transportation to several luxury properties, including Rosewood Baha Mar, Rosewood Washington D.C., Rosewood London, Rosewood Vienna, Rosewood Munich, and the newly opened Rosewood Schloss Fuschl. Auction packages ranged from $1,600 to $35,000 and included enticing offerings such as a Rosewood European Adventure and a two-night stay at Rosewood Washington D.C. with round-trip flights from BermudAir.

Rosewood Bermuda also announced their sponsorship for thirteen-year-old Darina Betschart in Bermuda Golf Association’s 2024 Fall Junior Golf Program, which provides unlimited access to the Tuckers Point golf course and practice facilities. During the tournament, the club also announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Renegade Golf, a pioneering golf ball company, making Tucker’s Point the first international venue to distribute the Renegade Mbu golf ball.

The success of this year’s tournament was made possible through generous contributions from sponsors, including Rosewood Hotels, Renegade Golf, Goslings, BermudAir, Butterfield and Vallis, Skyport, The Tasting Room, Auto Solutions, Bermuda Spirits and Waterfront Wines. These partners provided open bars, hospitality tents, tournament beverages, and various prizes for participants.

For more information on the Rosewood Cup, please visit: https://tuckerspoint.com/rosewood-cup-2024/.

About Rosewood Bermuda

Rosewood Bermuda is a renowned residential and resort community with breath-taking vistas of Castle Harbour, Harrington Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. Opened in 2009 as Rosewood Tucker’s Point, the property is one of Bermuda’s premier luxury resorts and was the island’s first-ever property to offer private residence club in addition to whole ownership homes. Rosewood Bermuda reopened in April 2018 following a comprehensive renovation that included a complete refresh of the resort’s guestrooms, new and elevated food and beverage outlets, expanded meeting spaces, and enhancements to Sense®, A Rosewood Spa, the Beach Club and the Golf Clubhouse. Upon reopening, the landmark property debuted to offer guests, homeowners and members new opportunities to relax, unwind and immerse themselves in the local culture.



About Tucker’s Point Club

Tucker’s Point Club is Bermuda’s premier golf destination, offering world-class facilities, luxury experiences, and a dedication to the growth and inclusivity of golf. The Rosewood Cup is one of the club’s most prestigious annual events, attracting golfers from around the globe. Visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/bermuda