Taking the Long Drive: Jennifer Saxton’s Path to Golf Improvement

The Pursuit of Perfection: How Jennifer Saxton Excelled in Golf

Golf is often a pursuit of B-E-T-T-E-R. A sport where “perfect” doesn’t exist, but the pursuit of improvement never ceases. Like most disciplines, golfers are always looking for ways to shave some strikes off their handicap. Today’s technology has enabled us to easily track and analyze performance like never before. Devices from Shot Scope, such as handhelds, laser rangefinders, and GPS watches, are a testament to this.

Meet Jennifer Saxton: Shot Scope’s Marketing Manager

Shot Scope‘s very own Jennifer Saxton is a prime example of a golfer who excels in the game by utilising performance-tracking tools. A former scratch player, Saxton’s pursuit of better has taken her to new heights in her golfing career, using data analysis and dedicated practice to go from scratch to a +5 handicap. This formidable feat saw her rise to be the ninth-ranked female Mid-Amatuer player in the world and a member of Scotland’s national ladies’ team.

From Data Analysis to Game Improvement

In golf, as in any sport, progress starts with identifying what needs improvement. For Saxton, her path to success started with performance tracking and data analysis. Utilising Shot Scope’s automatic tracking system for the past six years, she has been able to identify and work on the trends and weaknesses in her game. This process, akin to an MRI scan, eliminates guesswork and provides a clear roadmap towards game improvement.

A Symbol of Women’s Golf

Not only has she excelled in her pursuit of golf, but Saxton has also made strides in representing women in the sport. She recently qualified for Team Europe in the 2024 Concession Cup Match, which will be hosted by The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia on November 4 – 8. This accolade marks Saxton’s evolution as a player, widening her representation from Scotland to Europe. The inclusion of women in the Concession Cup is a refreshing change that fosters more opportunities for women in the sport.

The Power of Data Tracking

The beauty of data tracking is that it can be customised according to each player’s needs. For Saxton, the Shot Scope system has not only improved her performance on the course, but it has also helped manage her expectations. From helping her set realistic goals around shots, to making the right club selections, the power and influence of data tracking in her game cannot be overstated.

Applying Data to Your Game

No matter what level you play at, tracking performance and analysing data can be invaluable in improving your game. Saxton’s journey serves as an inspiration for all golfers, even those who may just be starting with tracking their shots. Whether your goal is to shoot lower scores or simply to enhance your enjoyment of the game, embracing data can bring about fascinating trends and insights that can act as a springboard for improvement.

Key Takeaways:

Performance tracking and data analysis doesn’t have to be daunting. With devices from Shot Scope, it can become an easily integrated part of your playing habit. Remember also that tracking should be done consistently, not only on competition or good rounds but on all of them. If you’re working with a coach, do encourage them to track and use your data as well.

