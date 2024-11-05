Introducing Boston Common Golf: Revolutionizing the Game With Tradition and Innovation

A New Chapter in Golf: Boston Common Golf

In the world of golf, fans are often split between history’s love for tradition and the thrill of new ideas. Between Rory McIlroy’s global ambassadorship for golf and Keegan Bradley’s New England roots, golf gets more exciting every day. Now, they’re coming together with global golf superstars Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama to do something unCOMMON!

An Uncommon Journey Begins

Meet Boston Common Golf– Boston’s newest professional sports team. This tech-forward team represents Boston and New England in TGL (Team Golf League) presented by SoFi. The creation and rise of Boston Common Golf will be captured in “unCOMMON: Building a Boston Sports team,” a docuseries debuting on December 26.

This docuseries ventures beyond the game, tracking the highs, lows, successes, and setbacks of turning a groundbreaking idea into reality. From its earliest conceptual stages up to the first play in SoFi Center at TGL, the series documents every moment of this exciting new venture.

Join in the journey of these golf titans that premieres on GolfPass, Peacock Streaming Services, GOLF Channel, NESN and NESN 360 Streaming App. The series can also be streamed on the GolfPass FAST channel via Roku, Xumo, Amazon Freevee, and Samsung TV Plus.

Bostonian Icons Share the Screen

In addition to the core team, keep an eye out for familiar Bostonian faces like David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox, pro golfer Brad Faxon, and Boston Bruins’ Cam Neely.

Beyond the Greens: The Vision of Boston Common Golf

Mark Lev, Boston Common Golf’s President and CEO, believes that this new undertaking is about more than just golf. It’s about blending tradition and innovation, and this docuseries takes you on that journey. Making it more special are the personalities involved – their passion, commitment, and love for the game echoing through the series.

Meet the Boston Common Golf Superstars

Rory McIlroy

Having held the World No. 1 rank for over 100 weeks, Rory McIlroy is a name that resonates globally. He is also one of the co-founders of GolfPass.

Keegan Bradley

Born and bred in New England, Keegan Bradley has seven PGA TOUR wins to his name. He is a true Boston sports fan and the captain of the 2025 USA Ryder Cup team.

Adam Scott

As the first Australian to win the Masters (2013), Adam Scott brings a breadth of experience from his 14 wins in the PGA Tour.

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama made history as the first Japanese male golfer to win a major championship when he claimed the green jacket at the 2021 Masters Tournament.

Experience Golf Like Never Before

The TGL, presented by SoFi, introduces a fast-paced, season-long competition that brings golf to prime time TV. The custom-built SoFi Center, a massive tech-infused venue in Florida, redefines the greenside experience by wrapping 1,500 fans around a field the size of a football field!

Join The Uncommon Journey

We’re inviting all golf fans and New Englanders to join us on this exciting journey! Don’t miss the teaser HERE. Come witness how Boston Common Golf, the first of its kind, changes the game on December 26. We can’t wait to welcome you to this new chapter of golf!



